Orbia Advance Corporation Fluor & Energy Materials has announced that it is substantially expanding its custom electrolyte solutions to critical non-electric vehicle (non-EV) applications. This initiative follows a highly successful beta launch in 2023 supporting the the transition to clean energy with locally sourced battery materials.

Anticipating Market Growth and Addressing Demand

The global lithium-ion battery sector is seeing steady growth, with projections indicating a more than 30% annual increase from 2022 to 2030, culminating in a market value exceeding $400 billion. Orbia’s custom electrolyte solutions enhance battery performance, efficiency, and safety across various applications, including consumer electronics and energy storage systems.

Following favorable feedback from select U.S. customers during its initial offerings at research and development (R&D) and production scales, Orbia is advancing its electrolyte range to the broader U.S. lithium-ion battery manufacturing sector. This expansion is facilitated by constructing a new 11,000-square-foot production facility in Madison, Wisconsin, slated to become operational in early 2024. Gregg Smith, President of Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials, emphasizes the importance of localizing critical battery component supplies as a fundamental aspect of the company’s strategy to spearhead the energy materials revolution.

Cutting-Edge Formulation and Blending for Various Clients

Orbia’s state-of-the-art formulation and blending services cater to a wide spectrum of battery applications, from R&D to full-scale production. The company maintains a readily available stock of common solvents, salts, and additives, ensuring a lead time of four weeks or less for most formulations while accommodating unique performance additives.

Notable clients, including Navitas Systems, Enovix, Lithion Battery, and Forge Nano, along with their Forge Battery unit, are currently leveraging Orbia’s custom electrolytes in developing and producing advanced lithium-ion cells. These cells find applications in energy storage systems, consumer electronics, industrial batteries, and U.S. military batteries, underlining the national security significance of Orbia’s technology.

Securing Support from Federal Funding and Expanding Supply

Orbia’s endeavors have garnered support from U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), resulting in an $8.4 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense. This contract underscores the need for a secure supply of safe, high-performance, customized electrolytes for crucial missions. The company’s partnership with the U.S. military will also contribute to job creation and economic growth for the state of Wisconsin.

Miki Oljaca, Vice President of Growth and Technology at Orbia, underscores the timely expansion of their supply to meet the increasing demands of the battery development and manufacturing community, highlighting the benefits of their high-quality, low lead-time offerings for various market needs.

Building on a Foundation of Expertise

The custom electrolyte solution traces its roots back to Silatronix, acquired by Orbia in November 2021. It brought decades of experience developing electrolyte components suited for military applications’ demanding safety and reliability requirements.

Orbia’s announcement reaffirms its strategic position as a crucial supplier of battery materials, further solidified by its recent joint venture with SYENSQO to produce PVDF and efforts towards domestic LiPF6 production, supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

For further details on Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials’ custom electrolyte offering and battery materials, visit their website.