OLI Systems proudly announces a transformation in its development of innovation within critical materials research. Through a newly secured contract with the Critical Materials Innovation Hub (CMI), OLI is set to bolster its industry-leading efforts in the extraction, purification, and refining of essential materials, including rare earth elements (REE), lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese.

As a foundational member of CMI and a contributor for over ten years, OLI has significantly influenced the U.S. Department of Energy-sponsored Energy Innovation Hub’s research landscape. The company’s involvement enters a new phase with the expansion of CMI, welcoming fresh industry, university, and national laboratory partnerships.

Strategic Focus Areas for Future Innovation

The CMI initiative is strategically organized around four critical pillars: Enhancing and Diversifying Supply, Developing Substitutes, Building a Circular Economy, and Crosscutting Research. This framework is designed to tackle national challenges associated with critical materials comprehensively. OLI’s specialized role within the Crosscutting Research domain as the exclusive provider of process modeling and simulation solutions highlights its leadership and innovative capabilities in the sector.

Under the guidance of Dr. Andre Anderko, OLI’s Chief Technology Officer, and Dr. Gaurav Das, Senior Chemical Engineer, the company’s technical experts are at the forefront of research initiatives to refine experimental design and chemical processes. The team initially focuses on critical projects such as recycling components in solar panels, developing innovative solvent extraction processes for rare earth elements, and pioneering methods for lithium separation.

Research Initiatives Set to Transform the Industry

Dr. Anderko shared his excitement about the new partnership: “As OLI Systems embarks on this next phase with CMI, our team is energized to tackle novel challenges in materials science. Through our collaborative efforts and leading-edge research, we aim to address global issues, enhancing resource efficiency and promoting a circular economy for critical materials. This endeavor not only underscores our commitment to innovation but also our role in driving sustainable practices and technologies within the industry.”

Dr. Tom Lograsso, Director of the Critical Materials Innovation Hub, commended OLI’s ongoing participation and contribution: “We are pleased with OLI’s continued membership at CMI. Their advanced simulation technology capabilities, profound expertise in critical materials processing, and commitment to research collaboration will significantly enhance the productivity of our initiatives, allowing CMI to achieve our objectives more swiftly and effectively.”

The Path Forward: Collaboration and Innovation

The recent CMI Kick-Off Meeting served as a platform for OLI to engage further with the broader CMI community, including a tutorial session on thermodynamic modeling. This partnership reaffirms OLI’s dedication to advancing critical materials research and cements its status as a leader in this increasingly important field.