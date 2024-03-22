PFAS—per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, often called ‘forever chemicals’ for their unyielding persistence in the environment and bodies—are the subject of mounting concern and global regulatory actions. Among the sources of PFAS exposure is firefighting foam, particularly Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF).

PFAS are valued for their water and grease resistance, which are commonly found in everyday products like non-stick cookware and food packaging. However, their adverse effects on human health and the environment have drawn significant concern. Studies link PFAS exposure to various health issues, including immune system disorders, hormonal interference, developmental complications, and an increased risk of cancer. PFAS’s environmental persistence leads to long-term contamination of water bodies and soil, posing risks to wildlife and bioaccumulation in the food chain.

The Role of PFAS in Firefighting Foam

In firefighting, AFFF has been used to combat flammable liquid fires, forming a blanket over the fuel’s surface to extinguish flames and prevent reignition. However, PFAS in AFFF, while providing firefighting benefits, raise questions about the potential health and environmental hazards they pose.

During a 2023 webinar, Senior Consultant of Innovative Services at CTEH, Steve Pepper, shared, “Each State has endeavored on their own set of rulemaking. And there’s a patchwork of very different regulations across different states. And that makes it difficult to say one size fits all from coast to coast, across the country, and around the world, on either restricting or banning the use of PFAS containing firefighting foam.” Before his position with CTEH Steve served as a Fire Chief working on fire safety responsibilities within several oil and gas companies.

Ohio’s AFFF Takeback Program

Ohio’s AFFF Takeback Program employs supercritical water oxidation to eliminate PFAS content from AFFF. This technology breaks PFAS molecules into harmless byproducts, offering a scalable solution for PFAS eradication.

Supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) utilizes extreme heat and pressure to neutralize PFAS, converting them into carbon dioxide and inert salt, resulting in a PFAS-free byproduct with no residual contamination. Ohio’s program aligns with a broader trend in firefighting, where departments are increasingly adopting PFAS-free alternatives due to growing awareness and bans.

“Until now, fire departments have had no way to safely dispose of this toxic foam,” said Governor DeWine. “With this new program, we’ll now be able to completely destroy AFFF to prevent dangerous exposure to PFAS and avoid environmental contamination.”

Despite Ohio banning the foam’s use in firefighting training in 2022, there previously wasn’t a safe disposal method. Ohio has partnered with Revive Environmental, a subsidiary of Battelle, to collect and destroy the foam using their PFAS Annihilator technology, which breaks down PFAS molecules with heat and pressure.

“The Ohio EPA appreciates and shares Governor DeWine’s commitment to making Ohioans healthier. I am excited to partner with Battelle as we continue to address the environmental and health risks associated with ‘forever chemicals’ and we look forward to rolling out this take-back program across the state to remove this potential source of future contamination,” said Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel.

The program will feature 10 drop-off sites across Ohio, with foam collected and taken to a central facility in Columbus equipped with three PFAS Annihilators. Although voluntary, many fire departments are expected to participate. Over a thousand gallons of foam have been registered for disposal so far, with estimates of 40,000 to 70,000 gallons to be destroyed over the program’s duration. Bellbrook Fire Department was among the first to participate, depositing 25 gallons of foam.