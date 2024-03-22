Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) is steadily gaining momentum in the Caribbean region as countries seek sustainable alternatives to traditional energy sources. Recent meetings between the Turks and Caicos Islands, Grenada, and Barbados governments have sparked interest in exploring OTEC as part of their renewable energy transition efforts.

In a recent roundtable discussion held at Export Barbados (BIDC) headquarters, Global OTEC presented its technology and ongoing projects. The focus was on the potential of OTEC to provide baseload clean energy sourced from the ocean, offering a pathway to reduce carbon emissions and electricity generation costs. The technology presents additional benefits, such as desalination, aquaculture, and green fuel production.

The roundtable discussions included the 1.5MW floating OTEC platform Dominique, which is set to be installed in São Tomé and Príncipe, Africa. The company emphasized developments under the PLOTEC initiative, funded by the European Union, to create storm-resistant OTEC structures. This prototype is currently under construction and will undergo testing in the Atlantic Ocean, contributing to making OTEC more accessible in weather-prone areas like the Caribbean.

Key to OTEC’s appeal is its ability to provide continuous baseload power. MetOcean analysis presented for Barbados affirmed OTEC’s suitability for the country and the broader region. Dan Grech, Founder and CEO of Global OTEC, expressed plans for a pipeline of bankable OTEC projects in the Caribbean, emphasizing the technology’s role in advancing the region’s renewable energy goals.

Barbados, guided by its National Energy Policy (BNEP), aims to achieve 100% renewable energy and carbon-neutral status by 2030. OTEC projects align with these ambitious targets, complementing both oceanic and terrestrial renewable energy initiatives. Damien Prescod, Consultant Project Coordinator at INEZ Oceans Unit of the Barbados Government, highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in harnessing ocean resources for sustainable energy security.

The Caribbean region faces an energy crisis characterized by high electricity prices, heavily reliant on expensive fossil fuels. OTEC presents a solution, leveraging the region’s abundant oceanic resources to deliver clean and reliable power while mitigating diesel costs by up to 50%.