Construction is underway in Turkey for two dual-fuel methanol tugboats, set to revolutionize maritime operations in Vancouver Harbor. Scheduled to enter service in mid-2025, these tugs mark a significant milestone as the world’s first large, purpose-built high bollard pull tugs fueled by methanol.

Construction and Key Players:

Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey is spearheading the construction of the vessels. The operational contract was awarded in December 2021 to KOTUG Canada, a collaboration between KOTUG and Horizon Maritime Services. The tugs will play a crucial role in escorting tankers for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, addressing safety concerns outlined by the Canadian Energy Regulator.

Tugboat designer Robert Allen led the project, consulting with BC Coastal Pilots to tailor the tug’s specifications to the unique demands of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. These methanol dual-fuel tugs, named SD Aisemaht and SD Qwii-Aan’c Sarah, will feature a hybrid propulsion configuration, measuring approximately 145 feet in length.

To optimize fuel efficiency, the tugs will incorporate a mechanical cross-link system, enabling a single engine to drive two thrusters. The use of graphene paint is planned to reduce biofouling, enhance hull smoothness, and decrease underwater noise and drag. With an expected speed of up to 14 knots, these vessels aim to set new standards in environmental sustainability. Marine biofouling refers to the undesirable accumulation of various aquatic organisms on submerged structures, particularly ships’ hulls.

Compliance with Canadian Regulations:

In adherence to Canadian regulations, the tugs will be equipped with Firefighting Class 2 equipment suitable for at-sea or terminal responses. Additionally, they will feature designated spaces for tanks and equipment to facilitate oil spill containment and recovery efforts, aligning with stringent safety and environmental standards. The methanol-fueled tugs complement Vancouver’s broader initiative to transition to a green harbor fleet. They follow the arrival of Canada’s first fully electric battery-powered tugs in July 2023, operated by HaiSea Marine. Other operators, such as SAAM Towage, have also embraced sustainable practices with the recent acquisition of battery-powered electric tugs.