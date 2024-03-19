A leading weather intelligence and technology provider, Meteomatics, has announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to significantly enhance the delivery of real-time weather forecasts to enterprises worldwide. This innovative collaboration aims to provide estimates with a precision of up to 90 meters, enabling companies to make more informed decisions based on the weather’s impact on their operations.

Piloting Precision with Leading Energy Companies

The initiative will begin with pilot programs involving three major energy firms: ENGIE, Louis Dreyfus Company, and TotalEnergies. These programs aim to validate the capability of delivering swift and accurate weather forecasts. Post-pilot, Meteomatics plans to extend its AI-enhanced weather data services to a broader audience, focusing initially on sectors critical to the renewable energy industry, such as forecasting for renewable sources, insurance, and trading sectors.

In the context of a growing reliance on renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower to meet escalating energy demands and commitments to net-zero emissions, precision in forecasting is paramount. The inherent variability in weather affects renewable energy production, making accurate and timely predictions essential for energy companies to integrate these sources effectively and optimize their market trading strategies.

AI-Powered Forecasts: A Game Changer for Renewable Energy

Utilizing NVIDIA’s advanced cloud APIs, Meteomatics is set to upgrade its delivery of hyperlocal weather forecasts from hours to minutes, employing AI-based models. This advancement offers a substantial competitive edge to energy companies by enabling them to anticipate weather changes more promptly and adjust their operations and trading strategies accordingly.

NVIDIA’s generative AI technology is crucial in this partnership, facilitating up to 2 km-scale weather forecasts based on Meteomatics’ real-time data. The forecasts are further refined through Meteomatics’ downscaling processes, which achieve exceptional detail up to a 90-meter radius. This technique enhances forecast accuracy by adjusting for geographical variances, such as temperature differences between mountain peaks and valleys.

Meteomatics’ Commitment to High-Quality, Real-Time Data

Martin Fengler, CEO and Founder of Meteomatics highlighted the partnership’s benefits, emphasizing the accelerated and precise weather insights that will bolster renewable energy operations and profitability for energy companies. The initiative is poised to broaden its reach, offering various industries a comprehensive suite of forecasting tools.

The adoption of AI for weather forecasting presents a notable improvement in efficiency, with AI models processing data in minutes or seconds— a significant leap from the hours required by traditional methods. Meteomatics’ approach, which includes a 90-meter downscaling, ensures forecasts that closely align with actual observational data, offering a marked advantage for energy and commodity trading.

Dion Harris from NVIDIA’s Data Center Product GTM team expressed the critical role of accurate weather forecasting in scaling renewable energy use among businesses. He noted that the collaboration with Meteomatics will expedite the delivery of AI-powered forecasts to the energy sector and beyond.

Meteomatics currently serves nearly 700 companies globally, providing high-quality forecasts supported by data from its proprietary Meteodrones and over 110 other sources, including satellites and weather stations. This partnership with NVIDIA marks a significant milestone in leveraging AI technology to enhance weather forecasting capabilities, promising substantial benefits for industries worldwide.