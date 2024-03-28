Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt announced the continuation of its longstanding partnership with ArrowStream, a food service cloud platform specializing in supply chain intelligence.

Operating over 300 locations nationwide and collaborating with nine different distributors, Menchie’s lean supply chain team relies on efficient solutions to streamline operations. Since joining forces with ArrowStream in 2020, Menchie’s has experienced significant improvements in its processes. By leveraging ArrowStream’s end-to-end supply chain platform, Menchie’s has eliminated manual tasks, saving valuable time previously spent on data collection and analysis.

“ArrowStream allows us to audit 100% of our contracted spend and track every credit recovered. They keep our overcharges under control,” said Tom Regev, Chief Operations Officer at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. “ArrowStream’s innovative solutions have been instrumental in enhancing our supply chain efficiency, strengthening our negotiations, and enabling us to focus our resources on strategic initiatives and further grow our brand. Renewing our partnership with ArrowStream restates our commitment to operational excellence and delivering exceptional frozen yogurt experiences to our customers.”

The partnership between Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and ArrowStream signifies a deepening collaboration and reflects a broader trend within the food service sector. This trend underscores a collective shift towards prioritizing supply chain efficiency and integration as key drivers of success. Increasingly, strategic alliances are viewed as imperative for businesses aiming to maintain operational effectiveness and gain a competitive edge in the market.