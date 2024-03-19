U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), serving as Chief Deputy Whip and Ranking Member of the Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, has put forward the Agricultural Food Chemical Reassessment Act. This proposed legislation mandates the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to critically reassess seven chemicals currently utilized in producing meat, dairy, and egg products.

The Rationale Behind Reevaluating Food Safety Standards

The impetus for this legislative move stems from concerns over the safety of meat, poultry, and egg products currently available to consumers. Congresswoman Schakowsky highlights the potential link between certain chemicals found in these food items and a range of adverse health outcomes, including cancer, hormonal disruptions, and reproductive issues. This act represents a proactive step towards updating and enhancing food chemical safety protocols, aiming to ensure that consumers can access products free from harmful substances.

Addressing a Regulatory Gap in Food Chemical Safety

Scott Faber, Senior Vice President for Government Affairs at the Environmental Working Group (EWG), pointed out the discrepancy in the review processes for food chemicals compared to other substances like pesticides. “Other countries regularly review the safety of chemicals used in food and food processing to reflect new science, and the USDA periodically reviews other chemical safety standards, including those for pesticides. But these food chemicals have fallen into a regulatory black hole. This legislation will ensure the USDA takes much needed action to get these harmful chemicals out of our meat and dairy.”

Specifics of the Proposed Chemical Reassessments

The legislation targets seven substances used in meat, poultry, and egg production for reassessment by the FSIS. These include Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), Cetylpyridinium chloride, Sodium aluminum phosphate, Sodium nitrite, Sulfuric acid, and Titanium dioxide. Not only have these chemicals been associated with significant health risks, but some also face restrictions or outright bans in other countries, such as the European Union, or have been identified as carcinogens under California’s Proposition 65. The FDA is responsible for monitoring the safety of most food products. In contrast, the FSIS regulates the safety of most meat, poultry, and egg products. The chemicals targeted by this legislation have either not undergone FDA review or were evaluated several decades ago–as in the 1970s and 1980s mostly, according to EWG research, thereby slipping into our food supply via the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) exemption.

Broader Implications and Legislative Support

The introduction of the Agricultural Food Chemical Reassessment Act builds upon previous efforts by Representatives Schakowsky and DeLauro to create an Office of Food Safety Assessment within the FDA. This office would oversee the safety of chemicals that have either bypassed thorough review processes or were assessed many decades ago, thus potentially posing unrecognized health risks. The bill enjoys bipartisan support, with cosponsors including Representatives Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC-AL), Ro Khanna (CA-17), and Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), underscoring the broad consensus on the importance of maintaining stringent food safety standards.