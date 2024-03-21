In a noteworthy move towards sustainable energy development, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity has announced a consequential agreement with Siemens Energy. This collaboration aims to transform flared gas, a byproduct of oil extraction, into a valuable electrical power generation resource within six months.

Waste into Watts

Gas flaring is when gas released during oil drilling is burned off, creating visible flames atop smokestacks or oil wells. Predominantly observed in countries like Russia, the USA, and the Gulf States, this practice is essential for safety, preventing explosions due to sudden pressure increases. This collaboration will transform flared gas into electrical energy rather than expending it as waste.

Under the agreement signed in Berlin by Ziyad Ali Fadel, the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, and officials from Siemens Energy, the project aims to utilize 120 million cubic feet of flared gas initially, with plans to double this capacity within a year. This initiative addresses the wasteful practice of gas flaring and significantly contributes to Iraq’s electrical grid by fueling a new 2000-megawatt power plant.

A Commitment to Climate and Community

Fadel emphasized that this project is a testament to the Iraqi government’s commitment to curbing gas flaring and aligns with the global climate change mitigation efforts under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). By converting a previously disregarded byproduct into a source of clean energy, Iraq is taking a bold step towards reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing the availability of electricity to its citizens.

Siemens Energy: A Partner in Progress

Siemens Energy has been commended by its President and CEO, Christian Bruch, for its role in overcoming longstanding challenges in the energy sector. The collaboration with the Iraqi government is seen as a continuation of Iraq’s recent successes in developing its energy infrastructure, which is crucial for the nation’s future energy security and economic development.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in Iraq’s sustainable energy production and environmental stewardship journey. By harnessing technology and international partnerships, Iraq sets a precedent for other oil-producing nations to manage flared gas effectively and responsibly.