In a significant move to bolster EV infrastructure, Mer will collaborate with IKEA to develop one of the largest retail-based EV charging networks in Germany. Over the next three years, this new project will see the installation of more than 1,000 charging points across 54 IKEA locations nationwide, marking a major milestone in both companies’ commitment to sustainable mobility and environmental stewardship.

This partnership aligns with the European Union’s green agenda and the ambitious “Fit for 55” package, aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030. By providing over 1,000 EV charging points, Mer and IKEA are paving the way for a future where EV drivers can charge their vehicles with 100% renewable energy, significantly reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation. Kristoffer Thoner, CEO of Mer, emphasized the importance of making sustainable electric mobility accessible to all, highlighting this cooperation as a pivotal step towards achieving a robust position in the German market. “Electric mobility plays a crucial role in the fight against climate change, as it will significantly reduce current CO2 emissions from transport,” Thoner noted, expressing enthusiasm for the project’s commencement.

A Foundation Built on Sustainability

Both Mer and IKEA share a profound commitment to sustainability, with IKEA’s efforts encompassing climate change mitigation and resource conservation. This collaboration extends their existing sustainability agenda to include a reduction in transport-related emissions, contributing to IKEA’s broader goal of becoming a climate-positive entity. Mer is owned by Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, Statkraft, with more than 125 years in the renewable energy sector, and is currently active in EV charging in Norway, Germany, Austria, Sweden and the U.K.

Walter Kadnar, Managing Director and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA Germany, reflected on the partnership’s capacity to enhance sustainable living. “At IKEA, we want to improve people’s everyday lives. This includes finding ways to make it as easy as possible for them to make more sustainable choices. The charging points that we are creating with our partner Mer will be available for delivery vehicles as well as for our employees, customers and all electric car drivers,” Kadnar stated, underscoring the inclusive nature of the initiative.

Managing director of Mer in Germany, Otto Loserth, also expressed pride in supporting IKEA’s sustainability ambitions, highlighting the synergy between the companies’ values. “Together we combine the Scandinavian heritage by appreciating nature and taking care of it. More of their holistic view of electric mobility, user-friendliness and sustainability goes hand in glove with IKEA’s goal of becoming a climate-positive company/company with a positive carbon footprint,” Loserth remarked.

Partnership Expansion

The collaboration is designed with customer centricity at its core, averaging 19 charging points per IKEA location and ensuring all electricity is sourced from 100% renewable energy. With the first charging station expected in spring 2025, the initiative meets current needs while also being adaptable to future demands.

The partnership between Mer and IKEA extends beyond Germany, reflecting a broader commitment to enhancing EV infrastructure across Europe. Following a similar announcement in the United Kingdom in spring 2023, the collaboration underscores the scale and scope of their ambition to lead in the development of last mile charging solutions, reinforcing the companies’ role as pioneers in the drive towards sustainable electric mobility.