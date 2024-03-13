Iberostar Achieves 12% Emissions Reduction Ahead of Schedule

Iberostar Hotels & Resorts has announced a global reduction of 12% in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, surpassing its initial targets and setting a new benchmark for the hospitality industry. The reduction data aligns with the company’s 2030 agenda to attain carbon neutrality—a goal set two decades ahead of the industry’s global target.

Gloria Fluxà, Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer of Iberostar Group, shared, “Our commitment to responsible tourism leads our business on a transformative journey. The successful implementation of our vision requires a 360-degree approach, embedding sustainability within every process, aligning with nature, and mitigating risks.”

Sustainable Triumphs

Energy Consumption

A key component of Iberostar’s success is its approach to energy consumption, which has seen a 6.5% decrease compared to the 2019 baseline. The company’s commitment to electrification contributes to both decarbonization within its operations, and energy efficiency, due to the higher efficiency of heat pumps compared with boilers. In 2023, all hotels in Montenegro and one hotel in Spain have become fully electric. The company has plans to fully electrify one hotel in the AME and another in EMEA by the end of 2024.

Reduction in Waste

In 2023, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts’ efforts led to a 56% reduction in waste sent to landfills compared to the 2021 baseline. Significant strides have been made in ensuring the sustainability of its seafood consumption. Over 3/4 of the seafood served across their hotels now comes from sources that are verified as responsible, marking a five percentage point increase from the previous year. This not only aligns with their goal to serve 100% responsibly sourced fish and seafood but also enhances environmental stewardship within the seafood industry. Collaborating with local communities, such as the Aliança Kirimur? in Brazil, Iberostar is driving sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and the hospitality sector.

Ecosystem Restoration

The restoration of vital ecosystems such as coral reefs and mangroves not only serves as a natural defense against extreme weather events like hurricanes but also enhances biodiversity and supports the well-being of local communities. In 2023, Iberostar introduced two new coral nurseries in the Dominican Republic, expanding its total to eight – four in the country, three in Mexico, and one in Jamaica. This initiative aims to study coral species’ behavior and adaptation to climate change, establishing a genetic coral species bank. Since resuming its mangrove restoration program in 2021, Iberostar has planted over 16,100 mangroves of various types in the Dominican Republic.

Industry Trends

In 2023, Accor, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Radisson Hotel Group Avendra, and Entegra formed the Hospitality Alliance for Responsible Procurement (HARP) to accelerate collaboration on sustainable performance in the industry. The travel and tourism industry represents about 9% to 12% of the world’s emissions. The hotel sector alone accounts for about 1% of global emissions, and it is set to increase unless the industry reduces its emissions by 90% per room by 2050.

Expected Challenges

Iberostar anticipates several challenges as it strives to meet the objectives outlined in its 2030 Agenda. One primary focus is the need to offset remaining emissions that defy easy decarbonization through innovative carbon capture projects. This entails a special emphasis on blue carbon initiatives, with a commitment to prioritizing biodiversity conservation, sustainable ecosystem management, and community inclusion for their economic benefit.

As Iberostar navigates the challenges ahead, it is poised to leverage quality partnerships throughout its value chain, reduce Scope 3 emissions, and encourage collaborative innovation with other companies.