TIME Magazine, in collaboration with Statista Inc., has released its inaugural list of America’s Top GreenTech Companies for the year 2024. Announced on March 5th, this list spotlights 250 pioneering U.S. companies dedicated to innovating green technologies, products, or services aimed at mitigating the environmental impact of human activities. The study’s methodology, anchored in evaluating positive environmental impact, innovation drive, and financial strength, involved Statista meticulously scoring more than 4,600 companies using desk research, online submissions, and partnerships with data and market intelligence firms to compile the final ranking.

Diverse Innovations Leading the Charge

The top five companies, highlighted below, each exemplify a unique approach to sustainability and innovation, demonstrating just a small sampling of the wide array of companies represented on this inaugural list.

ZeroAvia, the list’s leader, is revolutionizing aviation with its hydrogen-electric planes, aiming to address emissions in hard-to-abate sectors. “The most important action is to tackle the hard-to-abate sectors, such as aviation,” CEO Val Miftakhov told TIME. “Yes, we can and will tackle the low-hanging fruit like switching to EVs and building more renewables, but as that happens, we will have stubborn emissions in certain sectors that begin to make up a vast majority of the greenhouse-gas impacts.”

Ohmium excels in the green hydrogen realm, with its PEM electrolyzers set to play a crucial role in global climate efforts. “We believe that our commitment to our core values, which include a focus on safety, sustainability, DEI and innovation – as well as hard work, teamwork, and serving with integrity – have been essential in this effort. We appreciate this recognition of our talented and experienced team and our revolutionary hyper modular technology, and the tremendous opportunity we have to impact climate change with our global operations.” said Ohmium CEO, Arne Ballantine.

Turntide Technologies is redefining efficiency with its smart motor systems, targeting a significant reduction in energy consumption across various industries. Turntide has also been a recurring luminary in sustainability and innovation, having won multiple Environment+Energy Leader Awards, including just last year. Says Kay Harrison, VP at E+E Leader, “Seeing Turntide rolling into the top five of TIME’s list reflects a well-deserved recognition of its continuous efforts and achievements in pushing the boundaries of green tech, and it comes as no surprise to those of us familiar with their pioneering work and contributions.”

Arcadia is spearheading the clean energy transition by democratizing access to global utility data, thereby empowering the next generation of climate solutions. “In order to electrify everything, we need to pull out all the rich data that lives with utilities so that companies providing clean energy technologies can actually build their solutions and execute their projects,” states Kiran Bhatraju, CEO and founder of Arcadia. “Today, we empower energy innovators across every vertical to allow them to deliver their products and services to customers who want cleaner, cheaper energy.”

Brimstone is transforming the cement industry with its zero-carbon cement production process, directly tackling a major source of global greenhouse gas emissions. “Our most valuable resource in solving this problem is people,” Marcelo De Oliveira, VP of Materials Science and Geology at Brimstone told Time. “We urgently need more individuals dedicated to addressing it.”

Expanding Horizons in Green Technology

The breadth of diversity and innovation highlights the dynamic growth of the green technology sector, which is moving past conventional renewable energy methods to embrace diverse strategies essential for reducing the environmental impact across all sectors. With the industry projected to value at $9.5 trillion by 2030, it presents vast prospects for investors and workers alike to contribute to a sustainable future.