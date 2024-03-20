Google’s $1 Billion Investment in Kansas City, Missouri

Google has announced an expansion of its operations in the Midwest by introducing a $1 billion data center in Kansas City, Missouri. This development accompanies further initiatives to enhance skilled trade career development throughout the region and a contribution to the North Kansas City School District’s STEAM education programs. Google has partnered with Ranger Power and D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to introduce 400 megawatts of carbon-free energy to the grid, aligning with its goal of achieving 24/7 carbon-free energy usage.

Supporting AI Innovation and Cloud Services

Google’s investment in data centers is crucial for advancing its AI technologies and expanding Google Cloud services. These facilities are the key to delivering widely used digital services, including Workspace, Maps, and Search, catering to users and organizations globally. This announcement comes on the heels of numerous new data centers already in the works including a trio of data centers in Central Ohio, one in Mesa, Arizona, an expansion in North Texas, and a new center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said, “Kansas City continues to be one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the country, thanks to our prime location with thousands of hardworking, skilled workers. Our combined effort with Google is a strong reflection of Kansas City’s success in global industry and our future as an international technology capital.”

Community Development Initiatives

In commitment to community development, Google is introducing its Skilled Trades and Readiness (STAR) program to Kansas City, in collaboration with the Missouri Works Initiative and the Urban League, aiming to enhance skilled trade opportunities for underrepresented communities.

Tracey Lewis, President and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, and Chris Teddy, Director of Mission Critical at JE Dunn Construction, expressed enthusiasm for Google’s impact on employment and sustainable development in Kansas City.

Educational Contributions

Google’s contribution to the North Kansas City School District’s STEAM center aims to prepare students for future challenges by enhancing their problem-solving skills and digital competencies. Dr. Rochel Daniels, the district’s superintendent, stated, “Our collaboration will expand students’ access to innovative learning experiences by further leveraging technology and connecting student interests to real-world issues. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to a continued relationship with Google.”

Clean Energy Future, 2030 Goal

Google’s Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ranger Power and DESRI for 400 megawatts from the Beavertail Solar farm will contribute to the transition to a clean energy future and support its 2030 goal of running on carbon-free energy round-the-clock.

Evergy’s Senior Director of External Affairs, Jason Klindt, expressed pride in supporting Google’s growth and innovation in Kansas City through reliable energy solutions, saying, “We’re proud to power Google’s growth in Kansas City.”