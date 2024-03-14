Google and SRP to Power Arizona Data Center with Clean Energy

Google, in collaboration with the Salt River Project (SRP), Arizona’s utility provider, has today unveiled an eight-year clean energy pact. This forward-thinking initiative is set to power Google’s upcoming Mesa, Arizona, data center with over 430 megawatts of carbon-free energy (CFE) capacity. With an ambitious target to achieve more than 80% CFE hourly by 2026, this agreement reinforces Google’s robust commitment to sustainability as part of its broader vision for economic development and its stated ambition to achieve 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030.

Pioneering Carbon-Free Energy Solutions

The partnership leverages a mix of renewable energy sources, including solar energy, wind power, and battery storage, drawing from three NextEra Energy Resources facilities within SRP’s Arizona power grid. These facilities—Sonoran Solar Energy Center, Storey Energy Center, and Babbitt Ranch Energy Center—are pivotal in this clean energy transition.

Google’s Sustainable Blueprint

Since commencing the Mesa data center project in 2023, Google has positioned itself as a catalyst for Arizona’s sustainable and digital progression. Globally acknowledged for data center efficiency, Google has consistently matched 100% of its annual electricity consumption with renewable energy since 2017. The new agreement with SRP enhances this trajectory, contributing directly to Arizona’s grid with CFE and setting a precedent by doing so ahead of the data center’s operational phase.

Amanda Peterson Corio, Google’s Global Head of Data Center Energy, emphasizes sustainability as a critical priority. The Mesa data center, employing air-cooled technology, represents just one of Google’s approaches to minimizing environmental impact. With the facility slated for operation beginning in 2025, the collaboration between Google and SRP sets a precedent for decarbonizing the grid and its growing commitment to the Arizona region.

Beyond environmental stewardship, this agreement signifies Google’s deepening engagement with the Arizona community. Additional initiatives include partnering with Mesa’s Shade Tree Program to facilitate the planting of 600 trees annually and contributing $100,000 to the Mesa College Promise, providing free tuition for community college to Mesa residents.