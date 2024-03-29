During the Easter season, synonymous with a surge in chocolate consumption, the focus increasingly shifts toward ethically sourcing chocolate and other popular Easter candies. The consumption of chocolate is vast, with estimates suggesting that the world consumes approximately 7.7 million tons of chocolate each year. Global chocolate consumption will be nearly 2 pounds per person in 2024. This figure represents a global appetite for chocolate, from everyday consumption to seasonal peaks like Easter and Christmas. Consumption patterns vary from country to country, with Western European countries and North America traditionally accounting for a substantial portion of global chocolate consumption. Still, emerging markets in Asia and Latin America show ever-increasing trends in chocolate consumption as economic growth boosts buying power and introduces chocolate to new consumers.



The Ethical Certification Pathway

Growing consumer demand for ethically produced goods underscores the increasing pertinence for retailers and manufacturers to source their cocoa sustainably. It also addresses the dark realities of cocoa farming in regions like West Africa, where child labor and harmful working conditions are prevalent.

The rise of certified ethical chocolate products is in the complex landscape of chocolate retail. Certifications by Rainforest Alliance, Fairtrade, and Cocoa Horizons offer consumers and businesses alike a guide to choosing products that support sustainable farming practices, fair wages, and the abolition of child labor. Brands such as Aldi, Coles, and Woolworths lead the way by including certified chocolate and cocoa offerings, reflecting a commitment to ethical standards that resonate with a broad consumer base.

Navigating the Market

The journey toward a more sustainable and ethical chocolate industry involves recognizing and opting for brands prioritizing certification and sustainable sourcing. The options are expanding from Aldi’s Rainforest Alliance or Fairtrade-certified ranges to Koko Black’s sustainably sourced cocoa through Cocoa Horizons. However, the ethical chocolate market is not just limited to certifications. Many major chocolate manufacturers are implementing their own programs to ensure more ethical supply chains, although these efforts vary in scope and impact.

Making Informed Choices

Beyond the allure of colorful Easter packaging lies the opportunity for businesses to make informed choices that contribute to positive change in the chocolate industry. Supporting brands with accolades for their ethical practices, such as those listed in the Be Slavery Free Chocolate Scorecard, can drive further industry-wide improvements. Understanding the significance of value-added-at-source (VAS) chocolate, which keeps more profits within cocoa-producing countries, and opting for Fairtrade or Rainforest Alliance-certified products are tangible steps businesses can take. Let’s unwrap not just chocolate but the story behind it, ensuring it’s one we can all be proud to share.