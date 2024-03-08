ESG Clean Energy Achieves Efficiency Milestone in Carbon Capture Water Removal System

Through continued testing of its water removal and carbon capture system, ESG Clean Energy said it has achieved a 99% water removal rate, allowing for efficient, cost-effective carbon capture.

ESG Clean Energy’s system works by removing water from fossil fuel power generation exhaust in order to allow adsorber materials to more efficiently capture carbon. Conventional liquid adsorbers currently in use reportedly maintain high costs and are considerably less efficient. The presence of water molecules in exhaust tends to negatively affect the carbon capture process, so ESG Clean Energy’s system works to take it out of the equation.

ESG Clean Energy had already recently achieved a 90% water removal rate during testing earlier this year, and its new achievement of 99% far exceeds the company’s initial expectations of removing 83%. This level of water removal was made possible by increasing the temperature and pressure differentials of the system, located at the company’s 4.4-megawatt gas plant in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

“Reaching over 99% water removal is essentially making the emissions bone-dry,” said Nick Scuderi, president of ESG Clean Energy. “With exhaust that dry, we believe capturing carbon dioxide can be done so much easier using low-cost and energy-efficient solid adsorbers. This development provides a clearer path to applying this technology to all types of fossil fuel engines – from small and large power plants to the transportation industry.”

System Responds to High Cost of Current Carbon Capture Systems

While some carbon capture technologies are already in use, the overall industry will need to scale considerably in the coming years to play its expected role in meeting global net zero goals. Since only so many options are currently available to the market, one of the industry’s main obstacles to growth is carbon capture’s high cost.

One of the major cited benefits of ESG Clean Energy’s system is its potential to significantly lower the cost of carbon capture by using solid adsorbers instead of liquid. The patented system may be retrofitted on existing power plants, and once carbon is captured, the company can use captured carbon to produce carbon-based commodities such as ethanol or compressed CO2.

Going forward, ESG Clean Energy plans to implement its water-removing technology at all of its planned facilities and has reportedly licensed the technology to a subsidiary of Camber Energy for exclusive use in Canada, as well as multiple locations in the United States.