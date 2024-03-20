Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the finalization of ambitious national pollution standards targeting passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles for the model years 2027 through 2032 and beyond. These standards are integral to advancing cleaner vehicle technologies and an important move towards reducing environmental pollution.

Economic and Environmental Benefits



The new regulations promise substantial advantages, preventing more than 7 billion tons of carbon emissions and close to $100 billion in annual net benefits to society, which includes $13 billion in public health improvements due to enhanced air quality and $62 billion in savings on fuel, maintenance, and repair expenses for drivers. Through these standards, the EPA is committed to maintaining the significant pollution reductions outlined in the proposed rule and accelerating the embrace of cleaner vehicle technologies.

The announcement aligns with the broader objectives of the Biden-Harris Administration to foster good-paying, union jobs and secure the U.S.’s leadership in clean technology. With over $160 billion in investments announced for U.S. clean vehicle manufacturing since President Biden’s inauguration, and over 100,000 jobs added to the auto manufacturing sector, these standards are expected to solidify the industry’s foundation for sustained growth and innovation. The anticipated standards will ensure the auto industry’s certainty, spark private investments, and create jobs, ultimately fortifying the U.S. auto sector’s global competitiveness.

A Step Forward in Clean Transportation

The EPA’s move responds to the increasing consumer interest and market shifts towards clean vehicles, evidenced by record sales of plug-in hybrid and fully electric cars. These standards, complemented by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, are poised to transition the U.S. auto sector towards a trajectory of continued expansion while making vehicles more affordable for consumers.

Industry and Leadership Reactions

Leaders across the industry and government have praised the final rule for its potential to propel the U.S. into the forefront of clean transportation and manufacturing. From automakers committing to the transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) to environmental organizations recognizing the standards’ role in combating climate change, the consensus highlights the rule as a critical step towards a cleaner, more sustainable, and economically robust future.