Elliott Bay Design Group is advancing the evolution of sustainable shipping with the innovative Clean Harbor Alternative Mobile Power (CHAMP) project. This cutting-edge vessel features a methanol-powered engine designed to meet stringent emission standards set by various ports. Developed by zero-emission mandates from U.S. local authorities, the CHAMP project signifies a significant stride towards environmentally responsible maritime solutions.

Elliott Bay Design Group has chosen to partner with Wärtsilä to further develop the naval architecture and engineering firm’s low-emissions shipping barge design.

The CHAMP is also a U.S. Coast Guard-inspected vessel, which eliminates the need for shoreside permits and additional infrastructure, and its compact design reportedly allows for easy repositioning and operations.

The platform will incorporate Wärtsilä’s 32 Methanol engine, powered by using green methanol and able to provide a 6-megawatt to 16-megawatt power range. The ship will also reduce port emissions by using cold ironing, a process of providing shoreside electricity to power the vessel when its main and auxiliary engines are off.

“We are pleased to partner with Wärtsilä in bringing this innovative patent-pending solution to the market,” said Mike Complita, principal in charge at EBDG. “The CHAMP barge project represents a significant stride toward tackling the most daunting challenges in curbing port emissions, all while offering the adaptability of multi-megawatt power solutions.”

Companies Respond to the Shipping Sector’s Difficulty Decarbonizing

According to a report by Sustainable Fitch published late last year, the maritime shipping industry has struggled to decarbonize due to high costs as well as low availability of alternative fuels and their accompanying technologies. Demand for maritime shipping is also expected to increase as it is currently the least carbon-intensive shipping option.

As the industry faces new regulations for emissions reductions, such as new International Maritime Organization standards, new technologies have been brought to the market to offer more decarbonization options. Along with the CHAMP shipping vessel, Advent Technologies has also recently released battery-powered units that may replace conventional diesel generators.

Although the large majority of shipping vessels still operate on fossil fuels, the production of alternative fuels, such as bio-methanol and green hydrogen, presents a viable option for industry-wide decarbonization. As bio-methanol, bio-diesel, and additional green fuels become more widely available, many shipping companies are already transitioning to ships that may accommodate these incoming fuel solutions.