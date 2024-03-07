DS Smith Releases Recyclable Seafood Box

DS Smith has launched its DryPack seafood box, a fully recyclable, no-leak, water-resistant alternative for conventional foam-based boxes, and the product is now available to the North American market.

According to DS Smith, its DryPack product is the only containerboard seafood box approved for air freight transportation by the International Air Transport Association. Beyond the boxes’ recyclability, they are also more compact than conventional seafood boxes, requiring 81% less space than traditionally foam plastic expanded polystyrene (EPS) boxes.

The DryPack boxes may reportedly be efficiently assembled manually or with automation equipment, then maybe packed with ice to keep fish fresh below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for over 40 hours in cold chain operations.

“DS Smith is excited to provide the North American seafood industry with a proven, 100% recyclable, fiber-based box that meets uncompromising standards for transporting fresh fish,” said Steven Rose, managing director of packaging for DS Smith North America Packaging and Paper.

As a part of its Now and Next sustainability strategy, DS Smith said it has already replaced 762 million “problem plastics” with fiber-based solutions since 2020. The company is also currently on track to surpass its goal of replacing 1 billion plastics by 2025. Beyond creating 100% recyclable packaging, the company has also furthered circularity in the packaging industry — the company has established over 30,000 circular-ready projects through its Circular Design Metrics analysis tool.

Recyclable Box May Provide Supply Chain Cost Savings While Reducing Styrofoam Waste

Many countries do not have infrastructure for recycling styrofoam EPS boxes. It is often considered non-recyclable altogether, does not biodegrade, and may leach into the foods and drinks it is holding. Drypack uses DS Smith’s Greencoat technology to ensure that the box is food-safe and moisture resistant.

The corrugated cardboard material used for the DryPack is not only completely recyclable, DS Smith said that it may also save companies money. Since DryPack boxes are shipped as flat cardboard, fewer shipments are required, plus companies would not have to face waste disposal fees commonly associated with EPS boxes.

“By shipping empty DryPack seafood boxes flat at a lower price – and moving customers away from non-recyclable EPS boxes and the waste disposal fees those boxes generate — we can give seafood processors an opportunity to increase efficiency and reduce their supply chain costs along with their carbon footprint.”