Montreal’s Deep Sky and Los Angeles’s Avnos are joining forces to bring Hybrid Direct Air Capture (HDAC) technology to Canada, marking Avnos’ first international project. This collaboration will see the construction of a Hybrid DAC Air Handling Unit (AHU) at Deep Sky Labs, capable of removing 450 tons of CO2 annually, leveraging Canada’s renewable hydroelectric energy to position the country as a critical player in carbon removal.

Strategic Implementation and Flexibility

Set for 2025, the installation positions Deep Sky, as the first gigaton-scale carbon removal company globally, at the forefront of continued innovation with the operation of Avnos’ AHU. The move showcases the adaptability of Avnos’ technology across different climates, optimizing carbon sequestration and renewable energy integration.

Advancing Canada’s Decarbonization Efforts

Deep Sky’s CEO, Damien Steel, said, “Our partnership with Avnos is crucial to Canada’s decarbonization strategy. Adding Avnos’ novel Hybrid DAC to our Deep Sky Labs project is a significant addition to our portfolio as its technological approach and business model speeds up carbon dioxide removal in Canada.”

Avnos’ unique approach captures CO2 and water simultaneously and uses the water to regenerate sorbents, offering cost advantages and community benefits, including water provision and job creation.

Embracing International Collaboration

The partnership highlights the necessity of global collaboration in addressing climate change and maximizing the economic potential of carbon dioxide removal (CDR). Both companies are committed to driving the CDR industry towards significant scale and mutual benefits, with Deep Sky expanding carbon removal infrastructure across Canada and Avnos simplifying the process with its licensing model.