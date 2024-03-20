Constellation, recognized as a leading producer of carbon-free energy, has taken a radical step by issuing the United States’ first corporate green bond dedicated to nuclear energy projects. This monumental $900 million offering, set for a 30-year term, is earmarked for critical investments. These investments include maintenance, expansion, and life extension of Constellation’s nuclear power generation facilities, which are pivotal in reducing or averting carbon emissions and delivering other environmental advantages.

A Green Bond for a Greener Future

A green bond represents a financial instrument designed to gather funds for projects yielding positive environmental or climatic outcomes. It serves as a vehicle for investors to directly contribute to endeavors that foster sustainability and tackle environmental challenges head-on.

The issuance has elicited positive reactions across various sectors, including government officials, environmental advocates, and the broader public, who increasingly acknowledge nuclear energy’s vital contributions. Beyond its unparalleled reliability, nuclear power is celebrated for its significant environmental benefits as a clean energy source. Dan Eggers, Constellation’s Executive Vice President and CFO, highlighted the robust market response as a clear indication of nuclear energy’s standing as a premier clean-energy technology destined to play an essential role in the sustainability landscape for decades.

Enabling Green Investments through Innovative Financing

Constellation’s nuclear green bond is underpinned by a newly established green financing framework, allowing for the issuance of green financial instruments. This initiative will finance green projects, including nuclear uprates for heightened clean energy production, clean hydrogen production technologies, energy storage systems, and carbon-free solutions for commercial customers, among others. Crédit Agricole CIB was pivotal as the Green Structuring agent in this trailblazing offering.

The transaction, hailed as a testament to Constellation’s ambitious sustainability endeavors, sets a precedent in the sustainable finance capital markets and is anticipated to inspire future global nuclear-focused green bond issuances. Sustainalytics has affirmed the environmental benefits of Constellation’s framework, validating its compliance with the Green Bond Principles and Green Loan Principles set forth by leading financial associations. This certification further solidifies Constellation’s commitment to responsible business practices.

Recognition of Constellation’s Environmental Commitment

Constellation’s latest achievement in issuing the nuclear green bond underscores its leadership in sustainable business practices. It is coming on the heels of the company’s accolades, including a top-ten position in Barron’s list of the 100 most sustainable U.S. companies and recognition by JUST Capital and CNBC as one of America’s most just companies. These honors reflect Constellation’s ongoing dedication to sustainability, detailed in its 2023 sustainability report.