The global textile industry is at a turning point. With environmental concerns pressuring businesses and consumers alike to reevaluate their practices, the call for sustainable solutions has never been louder. The Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd (SATCoL) is pioneering an ambitious circularity and textile recycling initiative that could forever change fashion-related environmental waste.

Annually, the world generates 92 million tons of textile waste, with China and the United States leading as the top contributors, producing 20 million tons and 17 million tons respectively. This influx of discarded textiles poses a significant environmental challenge, as clothing and textiles constitute a notable 7% of the overall waste occupying global landfills.

Leading the Charge with Cutting-Edge Technology

SATCoL has implemented the Fibersort machine on its path toward circularity. The machine uses AI technology to identify and sort textiles based on fiber composition and color properties, sorting up to 1 piece per second. This capability lays the groundwork for subsequent phases of SATCoL’s textile recycling plan—it can convert polyester textiles into pellets, ready to be repurposed into new, sustainable yarn.

SATCoL’s long-term goal is to create a closed-loop recycling system for all types of textiles by partnering with corporations to meet its target of recycling 2,500 tons in the first year.

The organization is inviting corporate partners to contribute to this initiative by donating 100% polyester textiles. These donations, including excess stock, customer returns, and faulty items, are then resold through SATCoL’s extensive network of 240 charity shops across the UK. It’s a strategic collaboration that unites various sectors under the common goal of developing a more sustainable and responsible approach to textile consumption and disposal.

Cultivating a Culture of Sustainability

Engaging the general public in this circular economy is the final but pivotal piece of the puzzle. SATCoL isn’t just a passive recipient of donations—it actively fosters a sustainability-driven culture among consumers through participatory mechanisms like take-back schemes and clothing bank donations.

Almost 87% of the materials and fibers used in clothing manufacturing ultimately find their way into incinerators or landfills. The current system for textile waste management reveals a stark disparity, with 20% of discarded textiles being collected, and 1% undergoing recycling processes to be transformed into new garments.