Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise company, has announced the opening of a new solar park at the Amber Cove Cruise Center in the Dominican Republic. The installation of over 1,800 solar panels is poised to revolutionize the port’s energy consumption, with projections indicating that it will meet 80% of the port’s energy demand.

Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, emphasized the importance of sustainability, stating, “As we bring guests to enjoy the beauty and rich culture of the Dominican Republic, we also take our environmental stewardship here and everywhere we visit very seriously.”

Joel Santos, Minister of the Presidency, applauded the endeavor, hailing Amber Cove as the first cruise terminal in the country to embark on such a monumental renewable energy project. “This project will undoubtedly contribute to the production of clean energy and environmental sustainability in Puerto Plata,” Minister Santos affirmed.

The solar park is a practical solution to environmental challenges. By transitioning to renewable solar energy, the port anticipates a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to planting over 30,000 trees annually. This move aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change and underscores Carnival Corporation’s dedication to responsible tourism. The company’s short-term goals are aligned with the International Maritime Organization’s commitment to reduce carbon emission intensity by 40% by 2030.

Amber Cove’s strategic importance extends beyond leisure tourism; it is a vital economic asset for the region. Welcoming four major cruise lines – Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruises – the port celebrated a significant milestone in December 2023 by hosting its one-millionth arriving guest.