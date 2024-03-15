This week’s release of the 15th annual California Green Innovation Index highlights strides in decarbonization and a marked shift towards less reliance on fossil fuels within key sectors of California’s economy. Despite these advances, the pace of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is not nearly sufficient to meet the state’s ambitious 2030 climate goals. This comprehensive analysis, prepared by Beacon Economics for the nonprofit Next 10, outlines the current trajectory of emissions across various sectors and underscores the urgent need for accelerated efforts in renewable energy adoption and efficiency improvements.

Racing Against Goals

California’s commitment to drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions below pandemic-era lows faces challenges as data reveals a rebound in emissions with the lifting of lockdown restrictions. A notable surge in emissions from in-state power generation has been identified as a significant counterforce to the progress achieved in the transportation and residential sectors. The state’s pledge to cut emissions entails a substantial increase in the integration of Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)-eligible renewable sources into its power mix. The goal is to achieve 50% of electricity from renewable sources by 2026, requiring a doubling in the pace of adding these renewables, from 4.3% to 8.7% annually.

Emissions Rebound Post-Pandemic

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) reports indicate a 3.4% increase in greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, signaling a rebound post-pandemic. Although preliminary estimates suggest a downtrend in 2022, emissions in 2021 were significantly above the 2030 target underscoring the complexity of meeting California’s climate objectives within the stipulated timeframe. F. Noel Perry, the founder of Next 10, stated, “The increase in emissions following the pandemic makes it all the more difficult for California to meet its climate goals on time. In fact, we may be further behind than many people realize. If you look at the trajectory since 2010, California won’t meet our 2030 climate goal until 2047. We need to triple the rate of decarbonization progress each year to hit that target.”

Positively Transportation

The report also highlights positive trends, including California’s leadership in reducing per-capita emissions and the significant decrease in the carbon intensity of its economy. The transportation sector, responsible for nearly 40% of the state’s emissions, showed a decrease in emissions from passenger cars, heavy-duty trucks, and other vehicles in 2021 compared to 2019. Combined with the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) reaching new heights and a significant increase in new light-duty electric vehicle sales, the current track shows the 2030 target of 5 million ZEVs on California roads will likely happen one year ahead of schedule.

Challenges in Other Areas

Challenges remain in the power sector, where emissions have increased due to a rise in in-state power generation. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has set more ambitious goals for decarbonizing the electricity sector, aiming for a significant reduction in emissions by 2035. Achieving these targets will require a substantial increase in renewable electricity generation and overcoming obstacles related to grid capacity and the interconnection of new renewable projects.

The report also addresses the decline in residential rooftop solar installations following changes in compensation for solar generation, indicating the need for policy adjustments to support continued growth in solar capacity.

It also points out the emissions from California’s cement plants are responsible for almost 10% of industrial emissions, and while slightly more efficient than other U.S. states, they still emit far more than cement plants in other parts of the world, including India and China. There is potential for significant reductions through the adoption of alternative processes and technologies in cement manufacturing, with potential to reduce emissions from cement alone by as much as 24% by 2035.

Acceleration of Efforts Required to Meet Goals

The report clearly presents a mixed picture for California of progress and challenges. Despite the state’s pioneering role in climate action and innovation, California faces significant hurdles in meeting its ambitious 2030 climate goals. The increase in emissions across transportation, electric power, and industrial sectors underscores the urgency for accelerated efforts. Federal and state investments, including those from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), are fostering positive developments in electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy expansion, and the setting of more aggressive emission reduction targets. As California continues to lead in electric vehicle sales and renewable energy initiatives, a concerted statewide effort is essential to overcome other challenges, ensuring the benefits of a green economy reach all Californians and reinforcing the state’s status as a global climate leader.