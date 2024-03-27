N2OFF, Inc. has received California Department of Pesticide Regulation (CDPR) approval extending Save Foods Ltd.’s FieldProtect approval to pre-harvest applications. This approval broadens the product’s market potential, transitioning from post to pre-harvest treatments and advancing Save Foods’ mission to enhance food safety and minimize waste from field to fork.

Strategic Expansion in the California Market

The company’s foray into California’s crucial agricultural sector positions N2OFF advantageously within the sustainable agriculture marketplace. FieldProtect aligns with the stringent environmental and safety standards of the CDPR, offering solutions that are effective for growers and consumers and beneficial for the environment.

Advancing Agricultural Safety with Proprietary Technology

Save Foods’ innovative treatments blend proprietary food acids and oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and fungicides used at low concentrations with options for both organic and non-organic settings. Pre-treatment minimizes the need for additional post-harvest applications, such as conventional fungicides, which have set Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs), ensuring the safety and quality of the produce. The treatments are designed to be odorless and non-irritating, without leaving any harmful residues on the produce, adhering to the FDA’s GRAS standards. Save Foods technology is protected with nine issued patents and six pending applications, highlighting its commitment to innovation and safety in the agri-food sector.

California: A Fertile Ground for Innovation

With over $59 billion in market value generated in 2022 and a notable increase in agricultural exports and organic product sales, California represents a fertile ground for introducing FieldProtect. The state’s commitment to sustainable farming across more than 2.13 million acres makes it an ideal setting for N2OFF’s innovative solutions.

Promising Results in Strawberry Preservation

Initial trials on strawberries have shown remarkable success, with Save Foods’ treatments achieving an 85% reduction in waste by significantly extending the shelf life of this fruit. Since California accounts for approximately 90% of U.S. strawberry production, Save Foods’ technology holds considerable promise for supporting the state’s strawberry industry and other premium produce sectors.

A Vision for the Future

David Palach, CEO of N2OFF, expresses, “Our technology and services aim to boost yield, enhance quality, and promote sustainable production practices among California’s strawberry farmers. As the industry continues to expand, Save Foods remains dedicated to delivering advanced solutions that contribute to the growth and success of California’s agriculture, solidifying our sustainability role in supporting this vital sector”.