Califia Farms has announced a pivotal shift in its packaging strategy, moving to bottles made entirely from 100% recycled plastic (rPET) for plant-based beverages sold in the U.S. and Canada. This initiative marks a significant step towards the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, projected to lower its greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum of 19% and halve its energy consumption. The update encompasses Califia’s extensive range of refrigerated plant milks, creamers, coffees, and teas, highlighting the brand’s dedication to reducing new plastic demand across the board.

Commitment to Circularity

Dave Ritterbush, Chief Executive Officer at Califia Farms, emphasized the importance of this transition, noting that while the company’s plant-based product line inherently supports sustainability, it’s crucial to continually advance in reducing environmental impact. The switch to 100% rPET for their recognizable curvy bottles significantly cuts down on the use of virgin plastic, reinforcing Califia’s role in promoting a circular economy and maximizing use of existing resources.

Califia Farms’ commitment to circularity is evident in its numerous sustainability initiatives, including efforts led by its internal ‘Green Team’. Through various projects aimed at reducing the amount of plastic used in its packaging components, such as caps, bottles, and labels, Califia has prevented the production of four million pounds of plastic between 2019 and 2023.

“Replacing virgin plastic with recycled plastic is a critical part of ‘closing the loop’ in a circular economy,” said Ella Rosenbloom, vice president of sustainability at Califia Farms. “When it comes to circularity, we’re focused on accelerating change and thoughtfully considering how best to innovate, circulate, and eliminate the plastic that we use. This rPET project has been an enormously rewarding and complex one that has involved countless team members focused entirely on driving positive impact.”

Collaborative Efforts and Industry Leadership

With the successful conversion of all its North American bottles to 100% rPET, Califia Farms plans to update its packaging design in the spring to better communicate this significant change to consumers. The new packaging will feature QR codes linking to a dedicated rPET information page and the company’s sustainability reports, providing insights into Califia’s collaborations with leading sustainability organizations like the Climate Collaborative and How2Recycle. These partnerships focus on combating climate change and enhancing recycling efforts through standardized, transparent labeling.