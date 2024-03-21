The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to allocate up to $475 million toward five innovative projects across Arizona, Kentucky, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. These initiatives will catalyze the deployment of clean energy technologies on lands previously dedicated to mining, marking a step forward in the nation’s journey towards a more sustainable energy future.

Transformative Projects on the Horizon

These funded projects embody diverse clean energy solutions, including solar power, microgrids, pumped storage hydropower, geothermal energy, and battery storage systems. Their selection underscores a strategic move to foster economic revival and workforce expansion on lands rendered non-viable for traditional mining, alongside efforts to mitigate reliance on fossil fuels in the West by promoting net-zero mining operations.

Economic and Workforce Development

The initiative is not just about transitioning to clean energy; it’s also a robust strategy to spark new economic opportunities, enhance local tax revenues, and establish regional workforce partnerships. This endeavor promises to create over 3,000 construction and operations positions, driving the economic revitalization of communities that have historically powered the nation.

Projects at a Glance

Copper Recovery and Clean Heat in Arizona: This Graham and Greenlee Counties project will introduce direct-use geothermal energy and battery energy storage systems at two active copper mines. While reducing reliance on thermal backup generators, this initiative will facilitate the recovery of 25 million pounds of previously unrecoverable copper annually, contributing significantly to the domestic energy supply chain. Spearheaded by Freeport Minerals Corporation, the project expects to create 133 jobs and strengthen partnerships with educational institutions, offering scholarships to nearly 300 students from 14 tribes, thereby promoting educational opportunities for underrepresented groups.greenlee

Coal-to-Pumped Storage Hydropower in Kentucky: This venture suggests transforming previously used coal mine areas into a self-contained, pumped-storage hydroelectric facility capable of supplying power for up to eight hours during high demand or severe weather conditions. The project aims to bolster local tax income, which has declined since the 1970s, and is expected to create around 1,500 jobs in construction and an additional 30 positions for ongoing operations. Rye Development, the chosen entity for this endeavor, intends to focus on local employment opportunities by forming alliances with various unions and the Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College.

Solar-Powered Decarbonization of Nevada Gold Mines: This initiative will focus on creating a solar photovoltaic (PV) installation and battery storage system at three operational gold mines in Nevada. The transition to renewable energy through this project could provide a model for achieving net-zero emissions within the mining sector, addressing the increasing need for minerals in various industries, especially those involved in the clean energy supply chain. Nevada Gold Mines LLC, the chosen entity for this project, has pledged to prioritize hiring within the local community and provide educational opportunities such as training, mentoring, and apprenticeship programs. The project aims to generate 300 construction-related employment opportunities.

Pennsylvania’s Coal-to-Solar Transformation: This enterprise in Pennsylvania aims to repurpose about 2,700 acres of former coal mining land for their largest solar project, Mineral Basin, with a capacity of 402 MW. It will generate enough clean energy to power over 70,000 homes, bridging the energy gap left by the Homer City coal plant’s closure. Expected to create over 750 construction jobs and six operations, it will inject $1.1 million in annual tax revenue into Goshen and Girard townships, Clearfield County, and the local school district. It will provide over $200,000 yearly for community improvements in the townships based on energy production. Swift Current Energy, the project lead, aims to work with local education and workforce groups to promote economic growth across 27 counties, improve the Susquehanna River’s water quality, and create high-demand, well-paying jobs.

West Virginia’s Solar Initiative: By converting two former coal mines into a solar power generation site, this project lays the groundwork for regional economic and workforce development in the clean energy sector. This initiative will result in a 250 MW solar PV system, powering roughly 39,000 homes in West Virginia. By utilizing these sites, the project taps into existing energy infrastructure to feed solar power into the grid, minimizing the impact on undeveloped land. This effort brings clean energy to local communities and sparks regional economic growth and job creation. In collaboration with the New River Community and Technical College, Mana Group, and the National Association of Counties Research Foundation, a national Coal Transition Workforce Center will be established to retrain the workforce for the clean energy economy. The project should create around 400 construction and four operations jobs, working with state labor and educational programs to open pathways to high-quality, clean energy careers.

Commitment to Community and Environmental Well-being

Managed by the DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED), these projects aim to decarbonize mining operations and minimize environmental impacts. The initiative seeks to maximize local workforce and community development benefits while producing clean energy technologies on mined lands.

Fostering an Inclusive Energy Economy

The selection of these projects aligns with the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to environmental and energy justice. Through the Justice40 Initiative, the DOE ensures that 40 percent of the benefits from federal investments in clean energy and related areas accrue to disadvantaged communities, emphasizing an equitable approach to addressing the climate crisis and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Engaging Communities in Clean Energy Transition

In its commitment to transparency and community engagement, the OCED plans to conduct virtual briefings to discuss the selected projects and opportunities for public involvement. This initiative exemplifies the DOE’s commitment to a sustainable energy future and highlights the role of community participation in achieving these goals.