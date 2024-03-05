Better Earth Expands Compostable Food Packaging Product Offerings

Better Earth is expanding its Farmer’s Fiber sustainable packaging collection, which will now include compostable clamshell packages, plates, and bowls.

The new packaging offerings come with Better Earth’s additional commitment to source new materials grown by using regenerative agricultural practices, also providing farmers in the United States with stable income through long-term contracts. The packaging is made from feedstock crops such as miscanthus, switchgrass, and sorghum, grown by U.S. farmers.

It is PFAS-free, leak and moisture-resistant, and may be used for both hot and cold foods. Once used, Better Earth’s packaging may be broken down at commercial composting facilities, diverting landfill waste.

The compostable packaging sector has grown as a part of the larger sustainable packaging industry, which is expected to reach a value of $502.6 billion by 2030. However, the market is currently dominated by reusable and recyclable packaging as newly developed compostable options tend to face comparatively higher costs.

Naturally Sourced Packaging Options Respond to Growing Plastic Crisis

Plastic packaging, traditionally used in the food service industry, is known for its massive environmental impact, both in terms of its reliance on fossil fuels and pollution of ecosystems.

Further, plastic recycling only accounts for a small fraction of plastics added to the market — the plastic industry has recently gained attention for deceiving the public about the recyclability of the material. As the plastic crisis becomes increasingly prevalent, viable packaging alternatives such as those made by Better Earth may be used to build a more circular economy.

Other companies have explored the viability of using other natural or recycled materials to create packaging that may break down naturally after use. Ecovative has developed a strong, water-resistant plastic alternative made from mushrooms, and the company opened its patent last year in order for other companies to use the material. Melitta also recently released a line of compostable coffee filters made from 100% recycled paperboard.

In addition to its Farmer’s Fiber packaging collection, Better Earth also offers bioplastics made from corn, cassava, and sugar beets, as well as paperboard products made from bamboo, dishwasher-safe compostable cutlery, and more.