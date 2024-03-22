This article is included in these additional categories:

Ball Corporation has unveiled its 2023 Combined Report, offering stakeholders an integrated view of the company’s environmental, social, and economic achievements, and how these facets collectively contribute to value creation across its operations.

A New Chapter of Leadership in Aluminum Packaging

After divesting its aerospace segment, Ball Corporation has seized this transition to affirm its identity as a pioneer in the aluminum packaging sector, emphasizing sustainability and a broad product range. Dan Fisher, the Chairman and CEO, underscored the company’s dedication to operational excellence, efficiency, and building strong customer relationships by addressing their sustainability needs with innovative packaging solutions.

The report details Ball’s extensive portfolio, which includes aluminum cans and bottles designed to meet the sustainability aspirations of clients across beverages, personal care, and household products sectors. Emphasizing the importance of aluminum’s recyclability, circularity, and durability, Ball Corporation aligns its product offerings with the sustainability and climate objectives of both the company and its customers. In light of the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, Ball is poised to capitalize on its scale and agility to ensure a steady, sustainable supply of products.

Financial and Operational Highlights of 2023

Key achievements from 2023 include strong financial performance with plans to leverage the $4.5 billion net proceeds from the aerospace business sale towards reducing debt and enhancing shareholder value. More than half of the company’s global electricity consumption now comes from renewable sources, with its beverage packaging plants in the U.S. achieving 100% renewable energy usage. This shift has halved Ball Corporation’s global Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared to the previous year.

Ramon Arratia, Chief Sustainability Officer, introduced the Climate Transition Plan to transition Ball Corporation into a fully circular and decarbonized entity. The plan underscores the company’s journey towards meeting its 2030 environmental goals and fostering industry-wide circularity through partnerships.

Driving Innovation and Efficiency for Future Success

The 2023 Combined Report illustrates Ball Corporation’s enduring commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and a people-centric culture. Notable progress includes:

A global average of 70% recycled content in its beverage packaging.

A 29% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions.

Significant investments in community support and diversity initiatives.

For further details on Ball Corporation’s sustainability efforts and to access the full 2023 Combined Report, visit their official sustainability page.

