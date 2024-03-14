1PointFive, a leader in carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) technologies, has announced an agreement with AT&T for the purchase of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits. These credits will be sourced from STRATOS, 1PointFive’s pioneering Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility, currently in the construction phase in Texas. This collaboration underscores AT&T’s steadfast commitment to achieving carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2035.

Expected to begin operations in 2025, STRATOS is poised to become the world’s largest DAC facility, with the capacity to capture up to 500,000 metric tons of CO2 annually. The agreement with AT&T specifies that the CO2 captured and corresponding to the removal credits will be securely stored through durable saline sequestration, ensuring a long-term impact on carbon mitigation efforts.

In a move to further align with global climate objectives, 1PointFive has also joined forces with AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative (CCI). The CCI aims to mobilize connectivity-based solutions to slash greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton by the year 2035. This initiative unites a broad spectrum of organizations to foster the development and deployment of Smart Climate Solutions, leveraging AT&T’s advanced connectivity capabilities. Through its participation in the CCI, 1PointFive is dedicated to enhancing cooperative efforts centered on carbon removal technologies like DAC, contributing to the collective pursuit of net-zero targets.

Michael Avery, President and General Manager of 1PointFive, highlighted the significance of the agreement, stating, “AT&T’s carbon removal credit purchase is another proof point of the vital role that Direct Air Capture can play in providing a high-integrity and durable solution to help organizations address their emissions. We look forward to working with AT&T to help them achieve their climate goals while furthering our collaboration through the CCI.”

Echoing this sentiment, Shannon Carroll, Assistant Vice President of Global Environmental Sustainability at AT&T, emphasized the innovative approach to emissions reduction, “As we work towards achieving our Gigaton goal, we know that we need to find ways that AT&T connectivity can enable game-changing solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at scale. Together with 1PointFive, we’re committed to driving adoption of high-impact, innovative technologies like DAC to help address climate change.”