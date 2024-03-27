Aqua Metals and 6K Energy announced a strategic supply agreement that sets the stage for North America’s inaugural sustainable circular supply chain for essential battery minerals. Under this pact, Aqua Metals will provide sustainably recycled battery materials from its Sierra ARC facility in Reno, Nevada. These materials will then be utilized by 6K Energy at its PlusCAM facility in Jackson, Tennessee, to produce cathode active material (CAM) characterized by its minimal carbon footprint.

Representing a significant stride towards enhancing North American battery manufacturing capabilities, while ensuring compliance with domestic content incentives outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act, the companies are committed to bolstering manufacturing capacities, fortifying supply chains, and mitigating carbon emissions. With an estimated annual value exceeding $50 million once total capacity is reached, this initiative promises substantial economic and environmental benefits.

This partnership showcases the economic and environmental merits of closed-loop recycling for battery metals and positions the United States as a leader in the global shift toward sustainable battery production. Aqua Metals will supply recycled critical minerals to fulfill 30% of the nickel and lithium carbonate requirements for 6K Energy’s PlusCAM facility. Set to open in Q4 2024, the PlusCAM facility will become the United States’ premier sustainable production site for CAM, boasting unparalleled ESG benchmarks including zero hazardous waste, a 90% reduction in water usage, decreased energy consumption, and significantly reduced carbon emissions, setting a new standard in eco-efficient manufacturing technologies.

With 6K Energy’s proprietary microwave plasma technology process at the forefront, this alliance introduces a unique approach to CAM production that prioritizes environmental responsibility and cost efficiency while incorporating sustainably recycled metals into producing advanced battery materials.

As the U.S. gears up to expand its lithium battery manufacturing capacity to nearly one terawatt-hour by 2030, the partnership between Aqua Metals and 6K Energy will establish North America’s only sustainable closed-loop supply chain for critical battery materials. This collaboration addresses the urgent need for recycling manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries, solidifying a sustainable, resilient, and economically sound battery manufacturing landscape in the U.S.

Central to this pioneering initiative is the adoption of electrified processes by both Aqua Metals and 6K Energy, which permit operation on entirely clean energy and pave the way for future net-zero operations. The partnership eliminates production of sodium sulfate waste, a common byproduct of traditional cathode production and recycling methods. Through their innovative technologies, Aqua Metals and 6K Energy are responding to the demand for sustainable battery materials and actively shaping a future where sustainable closed-loop processes are the norm.