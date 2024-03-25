Algae-Powered Oils Coming Soon to a Bakery Near You?

Checkerspot, a leading biotechnology company known for its renewable microalgae oils, and AAK, a global leader in plant-based fats, announced a joint development agreement to advance sustainability in the food and personal care sectors. This collaboration aims to create an alternative source of structuring fats and oils, meeting the growing consumer and industry demand for plant-based and environmentally friendly options.

Meeting Consumer Demands with New Technologies

As the call for plant-based products grows louder, consumers and global brands are searching for innovative solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and offer a unique consumer experience. Checkerspot’s expertise in microalgae fermentation technology, with AAK’s global presence and proficiency in plant-based oils, sets a promising foundation for developing fats and oils less impacted by climate change and more aligned with consumer expectations for sustainability and functionality.

A Synergistic Partnership for Sustainable Solutions

AAK’s commitment to sustainability spans its operations, from sourcing to production, ensuring that its plant-based products contribute to a healthier, more sustainable world. Kim Olofsson, Global Head of R&D at AAK, emphasized, “Checkerspot’s growing portfolio of unique oils and their expertise in microalgae fermentation make them the ideal partner for us to collaborate with to meet the growing demand for alternatives that are both functional and sustainable. Checkerspot is clearly a leader in this area, and we’re excited to tap into their innovation platform to develop and commercialize new oils using microalgae. The collaboration fits perfectly with our goal of offering our partners value-added and sustainable solutions.”

Checkerspot stands at the forefront of biotechnology, leveraging microalgae fermentation to produce biomaterials. The range of biomaterials is broad — from bio-based foam cores in water skis and snowboards to activewear made with an algae-based, sweat-wicking coating. Renewable oils may be used for various applications, from industrial materials to personal care and nutrition, as will be the case in this partnership with AAK. Co-founder & CSO Scott Franklin shared the company’s vision of bringing cost-effective, sustainable solutions to market that do not compromise consumer expectations, saying, “Everything we do, including our strategic partnerships, is in service of our mission to positively impact people and the planet.”

The joint development agreement between Checkerspot and AAK represents a significant milestone in the journey towards sustainable, plant-based alternatives in fats and oils. This partnership highlights the companies’ innovative strengths and shared commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.