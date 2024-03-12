Aldi has announced ambitious plans to increase its U.S. presence with 800 additional stores by the close of 2028, leveraging both new openings and conversions of existing stores. A significant part of this expansion strategy involves the recent acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, incorporating the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket brands, a move set to significantly bolster Aldi’s growth in the Southeast region, according to a company news release.

As Aldi embarks on this expansive growth trajectory, the company reaffirms its dedication to community welfare and environmental sustainability amid its growth. This commitment is underscored by initiatives to incorporate sustainable building features such as energy-efficient LED lighting, green refrigeration systems, and rooftop solar installations in new and remodeled stores. Earlier in the year, Aldi took a decisive step towards environmental responsibility by eliminating plastic shopping bags across its US stores, a commitment initially announced in 2022, and outlined plans to adopt natural refrigerants across all its locations by 2035. This pioneering move to phase out plastic shopping bags not only distinguishes Aldi as the first major US retailer to do so but also projects to prevent almost 9 million pounds of plastic from entering landfills each year.

In its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, Aldi has already implemented eco-friendly refrigerants in over 600 stores, achieving a near 60% reduction in potential carbon emissions annually.

Beyond U.S. borders, Aldi has set a precedent as the first supermarket chain to implement the Flexible Plastics Fund’s tracking system for in-store collected soft plastics, promoting complete transparency. This initiative is part of a collaborative effort founded by Ecosurety along with Mars, Mondelez International, Nestlé, PepsiCo and Unilever. This system uses the AI-driven eco2Veritas system developed by Greenback Recycling Technologies to accurately track and certify the recycling process of collected flexible plastics.

In a recent development, Aldi was awarded the first certificate from eco2Veritas in February 2024, validating the recycling of significant amounts of Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP) collected throughout 2023. Aldi’s annual collection of around 300 tonnes of post-consumer flexible plastic is processed and eventually repurposed into practical items like refuse sacks and storage crates.

Luke Emery, Aldi U.K.’s Director of Plastic and Packaging, expressed the company’s dedication to combating plastic waste, highlighting the importance of the initiative to Aldi’s customers and the retailer’s ongoing efforts to enhance the recycling of flexible plastics gathered at its stores.

Aldi’s strategic approach to expansion in the U.S. and U.K. illustrates a powerful commitment to not only growing its market presence but also prioritizing environmental sustainability. Through innovative recycling initiatives and the implementation of sustainable store features, Aldi continues to set new standards in retail.