The Dawn of New 2D Material Synthesis

When technological advancement and sustainability intersect, synthesizing new materials is vital in industrial innovation. A cutting-edge process developed by researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, heralds a new chapter in material science, enabling the synthesis of hundreds of new 2D materials. Published in the journal Science, this research expands the horizon of 2D materials and opens up myriad possibilities for energy storage, catalysis, and water purification applications.

Beyond Graphene

The discovery of graphene marked the beginning of an exponential growth in the research of two-dimensional (2D) materials, valued for their exceptional properties such as high conductivity, strength, and thermal resistance. “In a film that’s only a millimeter thin, there can be millions of layers of the material. Between the layers there can be a lot of chemical reactions and thanks to this, 2D materials can be used for energy storage or for generating fuels, for example,” explains Johanna Rosén, a professor of Materials Physics at Linköping University. The ability of these materials to host numerous layers within a minuscule volume allows for extensive chemical reactions, making them ideal for applications ranging from energy storage to fuel generation.

Historically, the MXene family has dominated the realm of 2D materials, derived from a MAX phase that includes a transition metal (M), an A-group element (A), and carbon or nitrogen (X). Linköping University’s researchers have now introduced a theoretical model that predicts the potential of other three-dimensional materials to be converted into 2D forms. Through extensive calculations and experimental validation, the team has identified 119 promising materials from a database of 66,643, expanding the toolkit available for technological applications significantly.

From Theory to Laboratory Success

The transition from theoretical models to tangible materials involves a meticulous three-step process. The first step encompasses the development of a theoretical model to identify suitable parent materials. The materials undergo synthesis in the laboratory, where their chemical stability and suitability are rigorously tested. “Out of 119 possible materials, we studied which ones had the chemical stability required and which materials were the best candidates. First, we had to synthesize the 3D material, which was a challenge in itself. Finally, we had a high-quality sample where we could exfoliate and etch away a specific atom layers using hydrofluoric acid,” states Jie Zhou, an assistant professor in the Department of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The successful removal of yttrium (Y) from the parent material YRu2Si2, resulting in two-dimensional Ru2SixOy, exemplifies the practical application of their theoretical findings.

The final step in confirming the material’s synthesis involves advanced microscopy techniques. The scanning transmission electron microscope, Arwen, at Linköping University, played a crucial role in verifying the material’s structure and composition at the atomic level. “Our theoretical model was validated through these experiments, confirming the synthesis of the correct atoms and expanding the scope of chemical exfoliation beyond MXenes,” affirms Jonas Björk, an associate professor in the division of Materials Design.

Implications for the Business Sector

The implications of this discovery for the business sector are profound. With the ability to synthesize a broader array of 2D materials, industries can anticipate enhanced performance and efficiency in applications such as energy storage, water purification, and catalysis. The potential for capturing carbon dioxide and other environmental applications underscores the relevance of this research in driving sustainable industrial practices. As outlined by the research team, the following steps involve scaling up the synthesis process and exploring additional precursor materials, promising a future where the applications of 2D materials are limited only by imagination.

“In general, 2D materials have shown great potential for an enormous number of applications. You can imagine capturing carbon dioxide or purifying water, for example. Now it’s about scaling up the synthesis and doing it in a sustainable way,” concludes Rosén. As industries evolve to meet the demands of a changing world, the synthesis of new 2D materials stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability.