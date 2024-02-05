Yamaha Joins Multiple Companies in Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association

Yamaha Motor Corporation has joined the Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), a group of hydrogen producers, infrastructure providers, engineering firms, and other off-takers, working to drive state and federal support for the hydrogen industry and to forward carbon-neutral technologies.

The FCHEA aims to offer a voice for the hydrogen energy and fuel cell industry, informing regulators and policymakers as they develop standards and codes to allow for commercial growth of the sector. The organization has weighed in on major clean energy policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, and other clean energy tax legislation. It represents over a hundred organizations working to advance production, distribution, and use of clean hydrogen energy in the United States, and Yamaha joins companies such as Amazon, BMW, Airbus, and Chemours, in this pursuit.

“Yamaha plans to work diligently with FCHEA to advance hydrogen energy and fuel cell policies,” said Martin Peters, director of Yamaha Marine External Affairs. “There is much to be done to prepare the future of decarbonizing the recreational boating and outdoor space, technically and in legislation and policy. We look forward to working as a team with FCHEA and its member companies. We hope others in our industry will join us.”

Part of Yamaha’s investment in the hydrogen industry stems from its commitment to decarbonize recreational boating. The company has identified a multi-plan approach as the best way to reduce emissions in the industry, combining electric, hybrid, sustainable fuel, and internal combustion applications.

Renewable Hydrogen Industry to Decarbonize Hard-to-Abate Sectors

While renewable energy sources like solar have received ample attention for industry growth, green hydrogen development has also been on the rise. The fuel has the ability to decarbonize a wide range of industries and is especially useful in hard-to-abate sectors like manufacturing and transportation.

Nonetheless, the International Energy Agency has found that the green hydrogen industry has grown at a slower rate than many other renewables and claims that strengthened policies to address supply chain challenges may allow for quicker deployment of hydrogen as an alternative fuel source.

Last month, the Department of Energy selected a consortium to accelerate the commercialization of clean hydrogen and to implement demand-side support mechanisms for the industry. A recent MIT study also offered pathways for the U.S. to increase hydrogen development as the grid shifts to renewable energy. According to their research, policy should adapt to the shifting landscape of hydrogen production, starting with less strict requirements and gradually shifting to increased regulation.