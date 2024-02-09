USPS Sets New Emissions Targets for 2030

The United States Postal Service has set its sights on new sustainability targets for 2030, with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and waste at every level of its operations.

The plan, Delivering for America, focuses on cutting $5 billion in operating costs through specific measures. These include reducing regional and local network transportation by at least $2.5 billion by aggregating volume in fewer facilities and eliminating thousands of daily trips by integrating mail and packages regionally, as well as using less air transportation.

In addition, USPS aims to reduce processing, distribution, and delivery costs by at least $2.5 billion by bringing some outsourced operations back in-house, consolidating operations out of random buildings, modernizing and reorganizing, adding more sortation equipment and improving tactics to increase throughput, gain productivity and increase asset utilization.

The plan comes after USPS debuted its first set of EV charging stations last month at the South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center. USPS plans to roll out charging stations across locations for its new battery-powered and domestically manufactured commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) delivery vehicles. The electric trucks will first be deployed in Georgia before expanding to other locations across the country throughout the year.

The mail service aims to reduce costs and emissions with its plan.

“The improvements we need to achieve in sustainability are an integral outgrowth of the broader modernization efforts we have undertaken through our 10-year Delivering for America plan,” Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy said in a statement. “As we transform our operating processes and invest in new automation, new technologies, and upgraded facilities and vehicles, we will generate significant efficiencies that reduce our costs, minimize waste across all functions of our operations, and slash our carbon footprint.”

Its new 2030 targets include reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40%

And reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 20%. In addition, USPS is aiming to:

Divert 75%of waste from landfills

Increase recycled content of packaging to 74%

Increase package recyclability to 88%

Increase renewable energy use to 10%

The 10-year plan will “transform and modernize” USPS, according to DeJoy.