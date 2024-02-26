Saint-Gobain Installs Emissions-Reducing Heat Recovery System at Vancouver Facility

Saint-Gobain has installed a heat exchanger system at one of its manufacturing facilities near Vancouver, which is expected to reduce the plant’s Scope 1 emissions by nearly 15%.

The heat exchanger system was installed to capture and recycle heat used during the process of drying the company’s Gypsum drywall, allowing for both consistent dryer temperature and reduced energy consumption. The installation was done through Saint-Gobain’s products subsidiary, CertainTeed Canada, and aligns with the company’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

It will also contribute to Saint-Gobain’s Grow & Impact plan, which aims to establish the company as a world leader in sustainable construction. According to the company, its sold products amount to about 1,300 million tons of emissions reductions each year.

The project represents a nearly $5.2 million investment and was selected to receive $2.1 million in grants, including $1 million from the CleanBC Industry Fund program and $1.1 million from FortisBC Energy Custom Efficiency program, both British Columbia-based funds for emissions reductions and energy efficiency projects.

“As the leader in light and sustainable construction in Canada, we must take every step available to minimize the carbon footprint of our production process, and our new heat exchanger system in Vancouver is the perfect example of that work in action,” said Julie Bonamy Racine, CEO of CertainTeed Canada. “This project showcases how government and private industry can work together to make a real difference toward our sustainability goals, and I thank the Province of British Columbia and FortisBC for their support.”

CertainTeed Continues Adoption of Sustainable Operations, Product Offerings

In addition to the new heat recovery system, CertainTeed has taken steps in the past few years to make its operations more environmentally conscious.

The company said its drywall facility has worked to bolster its recycling efforts and, in 2023, surpassed 1 million tons of recycled drywall, or enough for 250,000 homes. CertainTeed is also in the process of electrifying its manufacturing plant outside of Montreal, which will reportedly be the first net-zero drywall plant in North America for both Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

The building sector is increasingly looking to implement sustainable construction materials, and CertainTeed also offers a number of recyclable and energy-saving building products. For example, the company offers 99% recyclable vinyl siding, roofing made from recovered shingle scrap, and energy-efficient insulation.