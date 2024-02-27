Lifezone Metals Reveals Development Plan for Kabanga Nickel Project

Lifezone Metals has determined its two-phase development plan for its Kabanga nickel deposit, which is expected to generate 3.4 million tons of nickel annually. Nickel is a commonly used mineral for renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles.

Kabanga is believed to be one of the largest and highest grade undeveloped nickel sulfide deposits in the world, according to Lifezone. The company’s Kabanga Nickel Project Definitive Feasibility Study is currently in process to establish the economic viability of the project, and it is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2024.

Lifezone also recently found a nickel recovery rate of 88% when conducting concentration tests at Kabanga, reportedly indicating an exceptional refinery feed once fully operational. Concentrate samples taken as a part of a feasibility study by the company also confirmed the site contains considerable amounts of copper and cobalt in addition to nickel.

“We have made solid progress advancing the Kabanga Definitive Feasibility Study, which is progressing both on-time and on-budget, with activities occurring across various countries (Tanzania, South Africa and Australia),” said Chris Showalter, CEO of Lifezone Metals. “Ongoing refinement of the development plan and metallurgical testing is aimed at maximizing the net present value of the Project while optimizing capital outlays. We are grateful for the strong support and collaboration from project partner, our local communities, and the Tanzanian government, which continues to deliver on key milestones critical to keeping the Project on track.”

Kabanga Nickel Project Aims to Support Auto, Battery Industries

Lifezone acquired the Kabanga project in 2021 from Glencore and Barrick, and the project intends to become a mine-to-metal mining operation that produces battery-grade nickel, copper, and cobalt for sale to automotive original equipment manufacturers and battery manufacturers.

Over 360 miles of exploration and appraisal drilling have been completed at the site, and the company has already identified on-license resource expansion drilling targets.

As mining and drilling practices are known to cause environmental damage, the company claims that its hydromet process may reduce its project tailing’s footprint, or the material left over on the mining site. The company’s hydromet technology provides a low-energy-intensity, low-emissions solution that may replace smelting as the conventional process for refining metals.