Lamborghini Extends Decarbonization Strategy to Include Whole Value Chain

Lamborghini has released new updates to its strategy towards carbon neutrality, including a goal of 40% emissions reductions per vehicle by 2030 compared to 2021 levels. The company’s Direzione Cor Tauri strategy, which includes electrification of Lamborghini models and decarbonization of its production site, now also includes plans to reduce emissions across its entire value chain.

The company announced the original strategy in 2021, followed by the release of its first HPEV hybrid car model, the Revuelto. An additional hybrid, the Urus Super SUV, is to be released this year, and the company’s first fully electric vehicle is to be launched in 2028. The company’s Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, production site has also maintained carbon-neutral operations since 2015 and remains carbon neutral despite doubling in size, the company said.

The new plan includes a goal for the company to achieve complete carbon neutrality of its fleet by 2050, with incremental targets of 50% by 2025 and 80% by 2030.

“Direzione Cor Tauri is our roadmap to electrification of the Lamborghini range and the path to decarbonization, not only of our Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, but of the entire value chain: it is a holistic approach to our global environmental sustainability strategy,” said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Lamborghini. “Within a context of major transformation, everyone needs to contribute to achieving the objectives: this commitment extends not just to every individual and every company, but also to institutions and governments responsible for infrastructures and the transition toward renewables.”

Lamborghini’s Environmental Initiatives Across Vehicle Development

Lamborghini said a number of programs and strategies it has developed to address emissions, from supply procurement to land use, without compromising on its overall brand reputation and vehicle quality.

The company has used a sustainability rating system to assess its suppliers’ level of compliance with ESG standards, only taking on suppliers that receive a positive rating. This also considers transportation of vehicles and spare parts to and from their production facility–the company has increased its rail transport use from 4% to 35% and reduced air transport from 18% to 1% for completed vehicles.

Near the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, the company opened a park in 2011 to offer a greenspace for employees and visitors and has since planted 10,000 trees in the surrounding area. Lamborghini has partnered with European universities to monitor carbon absorption in the park and has also implemented a land redevelopment project with two forestation initiatives to offset the factory’s land-use impact.

Lamborghini describes the adoption of electric motors as an opportunity rather than a limitation, planning to open up new horizons in terms of driver experience through fleet electrification.