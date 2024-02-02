Google Adds Largest Wind Projects to Date

Google announced its largest wind projects to date with purchase agreements for more than 700 megawatts of clean energy in the Netherlands. The move will help Google reach more than 90% carbon-free energy over the next couple of years in the Netherlands, Italy, and Poland, and close to 85% in Belgium.

Google’s goal is to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy in all data centers and campuses in Europe.

“At a time when the world relies more and more on digital services, Cloud computing, and AI technologies, it is more important than ever to provide access to technology efficiently and sustainably,” Matt Brittin, president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, wrote in a post announcing the deals. “That’s why we continue to invest in solutions that can accelerate the decarbonization of electricity grids, and reduce the stress on local electricity grids by shifting work to other times and places, while maintaining the speed, safety, and responsiveness you expect from Google.”

The company signed power purchase agreements with Shell and with Eneco to support 478 MW of carbon-free energy capacity with two new-to-the-grid offshore wind farms, HKN V and HKW VI, in the Netherlands. Shell and Eneco own the Crosswind & Ecowende joint ventures. The new agreements will support the development of the subsidy-free offshore wind farms.

Overall, the wind farms are expected to contribute about 6% of the country’s annual electricity consumption.

Google also made deals in Italy, Poland, and Belgium, including the company’s first long-term power purchase agreement to support an onshore wind energy project. The deal covers 47 MW of clean energy generation capacity with Italian energy company ERG. With the new capacity, Google will reach more than 90% carbon-free energy on an hourly local basis in 2025 within the company’s offices in Italy, as well as its Milan and Turin cloud regions.

Google also expanded its power deals in Poland, with two additional agreements for 106 megawatts of solar generation capacity with GoldenPeaks Capital. Google’s offices in Poland will also achieve more than 90% carbon-free energy in 2025.

The new green energy deals in Belgium will help power Google’s offices and data centers in the country near 85% carbon-free energy on an hourly local basis in 2024. The deals will bring 11 new onshore wind farms, developed by Aspiravi and Luminus, to the grid for a total capacity of 84 MW.