Carbice, Blue Canyon Technologies to Integrate Sustainable Satellite, Spacecraft Material

Carbice will provide Blue Canyon Technologies with its carbon nanotechnology (CNT) product, Carbice Space Pad, a high-durability thermal interface material used for satellites and spacecraft.

As a result of the collaborative partnership, Carbice Space Pad will be integrated into nearly all of Blue Canyon’s satellite technologies. The material is known as a thermal interface solution, used to protect spacecraft and satellites from harsh temperatures, intense radiation, and major temperature variations, according to the company.

“This is a natural collaboration for us: as innovators in aerospace manufacturing, collaborating with the deep tech trailblazers at Carbice strengthens our ability to launch quickly, launch well, and expand the limits of what’s possible in space,” said Jennifer Cech Young, director of thermal systems engineering at Blue Canyon Technologies. “In our experience, aligned CNTs from Carbice are the most reliable advanced material for managing thermal systems, and we are thrilled to continue using it on nearly all Blue Canyon satellites moving forward.”

Carbon nanotubes, which have been recognized as a technology of special interest by the United States Department of Defense, may be used in a wide range of applications, from industrial power to national security. Their lightweight properties and heat-conducting abilities reportedly make them ideal for space-related machinery, also allowing for reduced fuel costs.

Increasingly Complex Satellites Turn to Thermal Management Advances

The space pad material responds to a growing issue for satellites — as they improve to deliver larger volumes of data and become increasingly more complex, they run a greater risk of overheating. Nanotubes’ uniquely high aspect ratio and thermal conductivity allow for such satellites to continue development and operate effectively.

For example, Space Pad will be used for Blue Canyon Technologies’ MethaneSAT, a methane-tracking satellite that may produce high-resolution quantification of global methane emissions, identifying leaks and documenting global methane reduction progress.

Other satellite-based technologies have been developed in recent years for climate change-related applications. At COP28, Climate TRACE was released, a tool that may track emissions from over 352 million assets, such as oil refineries, steel mills, and power plants. Effective satellite-based tracking may offer specific, measurable insights as the world works to decarbonize.