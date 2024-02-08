Bollegraaf has teamed up with Greyparrot, an AI waste analytics company, to tackle global waste management. Bollegraaf, based in London, will acquire a non-controlling stake in Greyparrot for a cash investment of $12.8 million.

As part of the deal, waste and recycling company Bollegraaf will transfer its AI vision business to Greyparrot, and Bollegraaf will serve as a worldwide distributor and strategic partner for Greyparrot’s Analyzer. Greyparrot will also acquire Bollegraaf’s computing intellectual property and AI development team. It will also open its first office in mainland Europe in the Netherlands.

Greyparrot’s Analyzer provides 100% visibility into waste streams at recycling plants across 14 countries using AI camera systems. In 2023, it helped facilities analyze more than 25 billion waste objects and characterized them into more than 70 categories in real time to reveal seven layers of data, including material type, financial value, brand, and greenhouse gas emissions, according to Greyparrot.

Bollegraaf said it already has a more than 50% share in the global recycling plant market. The deal will bring together Bollegraaf’s recycling infrastructure and Greyparrot’s technology solutions to advance global waste management.

The technology can help speed up waste and recycling efforts at a time when the world is expected to generate 3.4 billion metric tons of waste annually by 2050. Worldwide, there are only around 5,500 facilities handling municipal solid waste currently, meaning older facilities will need to get more efficient through retrofitting with new technologies and more next-generation plants will need to be built.

As part of the deal between Bollegraaf and Greyparrot, they will aim to retrofit thousands of existing materials recovery facilities and plastics recovery facilities with advanced AI capabilities. The technology will boost recycling rates and quantify material emissions.

“In a world drowning in waste, a large percentage of which is recoverable, the urgency for action has never been greater,” said Mikela Druckman, CEO of Greyparrot. “It’s time for a revolutionary leap in how we value, capture, and manage our waste. … Getting AI waste analytics in the hands of more plant managers, more quickly, will provide the industry the data-driven insights needed to build and operate smart MRFs that unlock new value from recovered materials and decrease the environmental impact of waste.”