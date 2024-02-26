L&T Technology Services has teamed up with telecommunications giant AT&T in a strategic alliance that aims to accelerate climate change solutions.

As part of the collaboration, LTTS will join AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1 gigaton by 2035. The initiative brings together a diverse group of organizations across the Internet of Things (IoT), fiber, 5G, and edge computing to meet this goal. LTTS will work with AT&T to address the collective emissions reduction goal and help companies make sustainable business decisions.

LTTS, which is a digital engineering and research and development services company, offers green engineering systems and energy management strategies for waste reduction initiatives and community engagement programs. The company also offers services to help with business sustainability strategies.

LTTS will use AT&T’s connectivity to offer a suite of services to enable emissions reductions. This includes developing engineering and connectivity solutions geared toward driving digital transformation across industries; gEdge, a scalable, ready-for-implementation immersive data center-in-a-box solution; and i-BEMS, an energy-efficient building automation framework.

Plus, the company will offer design and engineering for renewable energy and carbon sequestration technology and connectivity-enabled measurement and verification platforms.

“Armed with AT&T’s formidable telecommunications infrastructure and our own deep-seated expertise in engineering DNA, we are poised to make substantial strides towards a future less dependent on carbon,” Alind Saxena, president, sales and executive director at LTTS. “This collaboration is a pledge to the planet. We’re not just developing technologies – we’re crafting a sustainable legacy, one that significantly reduces our environmental footprint.”

The partnership comes after AT&T has made many commitments to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change, including reaching net zero by 2035 concerning its Scopes 1 and 2 emissions. AT&T is one of the largest telecommunications company in the United States.