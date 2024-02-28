Ampaire Completes Ground Test of Hybrid Electrical Aircraft Using 100% SAF

Ampaire said it has successfully completed ground tests using Dimensional Energy’s sustainable aviation fuel to power its hybrid electrical propulsion system.

Ampaire conducted tests using its Eco Caravan hybrid electric aircraft in order to validate Dimensional Energy’s e-fuel. The Ampaire AMP-H570 AMP Drive hybrid electric propulsion systems used by the aircraft are reportedly able to reduce emissions by 50% to 70% compared to conventional aircraft engines. When incorporating SAF into the flight, emissions are nearly zero.

Dimension Energy’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) also allows for a 93% reduction in carbon intensity when compared to conventional jet fuels. The company’s SAF is made from carbon removed and captured from the atmosphere that is then transformed into fuel with the use of electricity. The company said that using carbon capture to create SAF in this way goes without many of the risks associated with biofuel alternatives.

The two companies’ collaboration, combined with investment from Elemental Excelerator, has reportedly allowed for a more than two-fold increase in SAF efficiency.

Ampaire Aircraft in Flight Amidst Multiple Aviation Decarbonization Projects

According to Ampaire, the company has already flown a combined 17,500 miles across its fleet of hybrid-electric aircraft. Ampaire also claims that it will be the first to commercialize its hybrid-electric technology on a mass scale.

While decarbonizing the aviation industry will be a long-term undertaking, companies have made promising steps in piloting successful flights that cause little-to-no emissions.

At the end of last year, Gulfstream Aerospace achieved a transatlantic flight using 100% SAF, followed by the first 100% SAF-fueled transatlantic commercial flight achieved by Virgin Airlines. H2Fly also completed the world’s first hydrogen-powered electric flight last September, completing a flight of 930 miles.

SAF has been proven a viable technology for decarbonizing air travel, but it is not yet commercially available at scale. Ampaire may offer a shorter-term solution through its hybrid technology, also proving the ability to incorporate SAF once more widely available.

“The successful ground test using pure SAF from Dimensional Energy marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards sustainable aviation,” said Kevin Noertker, CEO of Ampaire. “By showcasing the transformative efficiency gains achievable through hybrid electric propulsion, we are driving the future of eco-friendly air travel. For those already recognizing the potential of SAF, its integration into our hybrid electric aircraft enhances its appeal even further.”