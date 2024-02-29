Allego, Burger King France Partner for EV Charger Installation

Allego and Burger King France have established a long-term partnership to install ultra fast electric vehicle chargers at Burger King France drive-through and dine-in locations.

Through the partnership, Allego will install charging stations at existing and future Burger King France locations during the next three years. The first installations are projected to be operational in the third quarter of this year.

Allego currently maintains a network of 190 ultra-fast EV chargers across France, including a network of 4,000 charging points across hundreds of retail locations. Allego also provides access to its EV Cloud Platform along with its charging installations in order for owners to monitor and manage their charging infrastructure remotely.

“To meet the demand of the ever growing EV market in Europe, we must swiftly roll out high power chargers in locations that are most convenient for drivers,” said Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego. “This sort of growth cannot be achieved alone, so we must work with like-minded partners to support the considerable change brought by e-mobility. Through this partnership, we can make charging more accessible and enjoyable so drivers can travel with ever greater ease.”

According to the company, Allego is currently the leading charging network provider in France, which it attributes to partnerships such as this one.

France Experiences Growing EV Market, Green Investment

In order to boost EV adoption in France, the country has implemented subsidies for EVs, also experiencing record EV sales in 2023.

The country reportedly added over 1.7 million new hybrid or electric vehicles to the market in 2023, representing 26% of new cars sold. At the same time, diesel vehicle sales in the country are also rapidly declining.

Last year, France received $1.65 billion from the European Commission to research and develop solid-state batteries used in EVs, aiming to bolster domestic manufacturing as the country’s EV industry grows.

The country expects to encounter similar growth in terms of clean energy in the coming years. Earlier this year, the European Commission announced plans to direct $3.17 billion in tax credits for France in order to support the growth of green industry within the country.

Tax credits will mainly go towards solar panels, batteries, wind turbines, and heat pumps, and manufacturing of components needed to create these renewable technologies.