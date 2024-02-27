Addionics, a California-based provider of next-generation batteries, plans to invest $400 million into its United States manufacturing facilities to support domestic electric vehicle battery production.

The investment is part of a multi-year plan to help meet the growing demand for high-performance EV batteries. Once completed, the factories will generate 3D copper foils to support 90 gigawatt hours of battery capacity a year. This is a critical battery component currently underserved in the battery market.

“The ability to manufacture cost-effective high-performance batteries at scale is the biggest challenge facing the EV industry today,” said Dr. Moshiel Biton, CEO and co-founder of Addionics. “The new U.S. facility will be our largest manufacturing facility to date, and will be able to support and accelerate the local production of the next generation of batteries that are powering the EV and electrified future.”

Addionics plans for its first facility to be in production by 2027, with additional plants expected to be completed by 2032. The three-phase multi-factory plan will produce tens of thousands of tons of 3D copper foil per year, which will reduce the overall costs of batteries in the U.S. and strengthen the supply chain for domestic battery production.

Addionics is a manufacturer of Smart 3D Current Collectors, which provide stronger power and long-range performance compared to 2D electrode technology.