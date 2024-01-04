Vineyard Wind 1 Project Begins to Deliver Power to New England

Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) said that their Vineyard Wind 1 project has successfully delivered power to the New England grid for the first time.

The project, reportedly the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the United States, delivered 5 megawatts of clean energy on Jan. 2 and will be tested during continued operation in the coming weeks. Located 15 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, the Vineyard Wind project is expected to have five turbines operating at full capacity early this year. It will eventually consist of 62 turbines and will generate enough energy to power over 400,000 homes and reduce carbon emissions by 1.6 million tons annually, according to the companies.

After a year of difficulties for the offshore wind industry and delays to the Vineyard Wind project, the recent success is considered a historic moment by project leaders.

“This truly is a milestone for offshore wind and the entire renewable industry in North America,” said Tim Evans, partner at CIP and head of North America operations. “For the first time, we have power flowing to the American consumers from a commercial-scale wind project, which marks the dawn of a new era for American renewables and the green transition. By delivering first power, we have broken new ground and shown a viable path forward with power that is renewable, locally produced, and affordable.”

U.S. Works to Ramp Up Offshore Wind Development After Slow Start

The U.S. has generally lagged behind many European and Asian countries that have already developed a considerable number of offshore wind projects. The U.S. has struggled with permitting barriers and additional economic obstacles due to supply chain shortages and rising costs, further impeding the sector’s growth in recent years.

The Biden administration has a target of developing 30 gigawatts worth of offshore wind projects by 2030, and government funding has been recently directed towards various projects, aiming to help revitalize the industry.

In August 2023, the Department of the Interior approved the administration’s fourth major offshore wind project, Revolution Wind, off the coast of Rhode Island. The DOI also proposed an offshore wind lease sale in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia near the end of last year.

Investment in domestic supply chains for offshore wind will reportedly require over $11 billion by 2030, but growing a U.S.-based offshore wind industry may support energy security and protect the country from price volatility often attached to imports.