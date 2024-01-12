United Kingdom Outlines Significant Plans for Nuclear Power Expansion

The United Kingdom government has released a roadmap with plans to significantly expand nuclear power, its largest nuclear commitment in 70 years, aiming to improve energy security and protect the region against electricity cost volatility.

The Civil Nuclear Roadmap outlines how the country will increase nuclear power generation by up to four times current amounts, for a total of 24 gigawatts, to meet net zero by 2050. It also provides targets to deliver three to seven gigawatts of nuclear energy every five years from 2030 to 2044 to meet the 24 gigawat goal.

Roadmap Includes Potential Large-Scale Nuclear Plant, Investment in Advanced Nuclear Reactors

The U.K.’s plan explores the option of constructing another large-scale nuclear power plant, capable of powering about 6 million homes, in addition to its current Sizewell C project. The government will also develop policy to support investment in advanced nuclear technologies, such as small modular reactors. To further accelerate nuclear development, plans also involve streamlining construction of new power stations and introducing smarter regulation for new projects.

“Nuclear is the perfect antidote to the energy challenges facing Britain — it’s green, cheaper in the long term, and will ensure the U.K.’s energy security for the long term,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. “This is the right long-term decision and is the next step in our commitment to nuclear power, which puts us on course to achieve net zero by 2050 in a measured and sustainable way. This will ensure our future energy security and create the jobs and skills we need to level up the country and grow our economy.”

Government officials explain that this will be the largest U.K. investment in nuclear for 70 years and cite their current dependence on Russian fuels as a major driving force in the decision.

Roadmap Accompanied by Commitment to HALEU Fuel

High-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) is a required fuel for new, advanced nuclear reactors. Last week, the U.K. announced a $381 million fuel program to establish a domestic supply of HALEU to support its nuclear development ambitions.

The U.K. is reportedly the first European country to launch a HALEU program, aiming to supply the crucial fuel for their own nuclear projects and others. As many countries look to increase nuclear production to meet net zero, a pressing need for the fuel is expected in the coming years.

Advanced nuclear reactors, a focus of the U.K.’s roadmap and many other countries’ nuclear plans, will reportedly reshape the nuclear power landscape. The technology features smaller designs with more flexible, less expensive building processes compared to conventional, large-scale nuclear plants. They are reportedly mobile and deployable, include walk-away safety features, and may even reuse spent nuclear fuel. In addition to the roadmap, the UK has published two consultations, one of which explains how to support the nuclear sector and encourages private investment in advanced nuclear projects.