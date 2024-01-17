Study Reveals Robots, AI May Reduce Emissions in Carbon-Dependent Industries

Using robotics and artificial intelligence to assess the health of key physical infrastructure could reduce United States emissions by about 853 million metric tons, or by about 18% overall, according to recent research by Gecko Robotics and Rho Impact.

The study investigated the impact of using robotics, sensors, AI, and other digital tools to improve industrial efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize carbon emissions of oil and gas pipelines, power plants, paper factories, maritime, transport, and bridges. In the oil and gas pipeline segment alone, the study found the potential to avoid 556 million metric tons of carbon emissions by 2030.

Digital solutions may be used to detect corrosion, leaks, and other defects that cause fugitive emissions, including the release of methane, an especially potent greenhouse gas.

“This data represents a major shift in how the world thinks about achieving net zero and Industry 4.0,” said Jake Loosararian, CEO and co-founder of Gecko Robotics. “At a time when leaders are balancing net-zero goals with economic stimulation and growing demand for energy, especially in developing economies, we need a new game plan to achieve 2030 goals. A paradigm that demands our existing infrastructure adopt technology at warp speed and ensures our renewable strategy doesn’t make the mistake of the infrastructure that got us here.”

Researchers also emphasized that such emissions reductions could be achieved based on currently available technologies, responding to the urgent need for global decarbonization.

Digital Tools May Decrease Power Outages, Optimize Efficiency

In addition to the potential emissions reductions for oil and gas, a previous study released by the same two companies found that digitizing boiler tubes at energy generation sites may reduce 230 million metric tons of emissions each year. Similarly, digitizing key assets used in paper and pulp manufacturing may streamline routine inspections done to improve operational efficiency, reducing about 46 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

Maritime shipping, an industry that has cited concerns over its lack of available decarbonization options, may also benefit from load optimization and leak detection and reduce emissions by an estimated 11 million metric tons.

Many additional industries have indicated some level of environmental benefit from implementing green digitization, or sustainability-based technologies. For example, Hanshow, Microsoft, Intel, and E Ink recently released a joint white paper on the mutually beneficial growth of digitization and sustainability in the retail industry. AI is also now being used to monitor water quality and to support other resource conservation measures.