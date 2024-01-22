A new battery storage complex with the capability to store enough electricity to power more than 250,000 homes for 4 hours daily for 20 years is on its way for Phoenix residents after Strata Clean Energy broke ground on the project.

The 255-megawatt and 1,020-megawatt hour facility, dubbed the Scatter Walsh battery storage complex, will store significant amounts of renewable energy from solar power plants on its grid and provide Arizona Public Service (APS) customers with reliable energy. The facility will support increased power demand, particularly in the summertime during extreme heat and weather conditions when electricity demand is high in the state. Strata is investing roughly $500 million into the project, according to AZ Central.

Strata and APS entered into a 20-year tolling agreement with APS for the battery storage complex last year. Under terms of the deal, Strata will build, own, and operate the Scatter Walsh facility as part of its growing portfolio of clean-energy assets, and APS will purchase stored energy from the site.

“This groundbreaking demonstrates a considerable advancement in large-scale sustainable energy solutions in a major growing metropolitan area, underscoring Strata’s dedication to addressing critical grid challenges,” Josh Rogol, president of Strata Clean Energy, said in a statement. “In showcasing our dedication to utility clients like APS and Arizona homes and businesses, we continue shaping the future of energy storage by ensuring grid reliability and driving progress towards broader decarbonization and economic development goals through local jobs and investment.”

The project, which is expected to become operational in April 2025, will use Tesla’s Megapack 2XL, a fully integrated battery system that uses advanced battery technology, software, and power conversion systems. The battery systems will store and dispatch electrical energy to and from the power grid during optimal periods. The site will feature 312 batteries, AZ Central reported.

Renewable Energy Growth

The development of the project received support from the Investment Tax Credit for standalone energy storage, which stems from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The project helps meet the national sustainable energy demands incentivized in the law.

The IRA has been the catalyst for a boom in renewable energy and energy sustainability projects in the United States. The law created numerous incentives and funding opportunities for new projects, including other battery storage projects.

Recently, Plus Power launched what it said is the most advanced grid-scale battery energy storage system in the world, the Kapolei Energy Storage facility in Oahu, Hawaii.

Strata is a vertically integrated solar, storage project development, engineering, operations, and management company. It has completed more than 270 solar and storage energy projects.